Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-2 loss Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers never led as they saw their two-game winning streak and four-game road winning streak end. Each time they closed within a run, at 2-1 in the sixth and 3-2 in the seventh, the Angels had an answer in the form of home runs.

Mike Trout launched one in the sixth, and Albert Pujols and Kurt Suzuki hit one apiece in the seventh.

The Rangers were unable to take advantage of a wild Shohei Ohtani, who walked six and hit a batter. But he allowed only one hit and struck out seven to toss four scoreless innings.

Jordan Lyles: The right-hander allowed three runs in six innings in yet another competitive outing to start his season. He was hurt by a fourth-inning flyball from Trout that fell between David Dahl and Adolis Garcia, and Trout hurt him again in the sixth with long solo homer.

Nick Solak: The second baseman was one of three Rangers who reached twice. His homer to start the sixth gave the Rangers their first run. Solak, who replaced Rougned Odor, has raised his average to .292.

Joey Gallo: He took his 17th walk of season in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, including the final three of 2020. Gallo put down a two-out bunt hit in the seventh to drive in Isiah Kiner-Falefa and snap and 0-for-12 skid.

