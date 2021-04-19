Another road game, another win. Vote for Texas Rangers star of the game from Monday

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-4 victory Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers led 6-0 through six innings, courtesy of a five-run sixth, a really that started with a Joey Gallo leadoff walk. He has reached in all 16 games he has played this season.

The next three batters singled, bringing in two runs, and two more scored sacrifice fly and an error. Brock Holt brought in the final run of the inning with another single.

The Angels started to find their range in the seventh against relievers Brett Martin and Kyle Cody. The Angels scored four times to cut their deficit to two, but that was as close as they would get.

Ian Kennedy picked up his fourth save, though he had to work around two two-out singles in the ninth.

Kohei Arihara: The right-hander turned in 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the second consecutive start. This time he allowed only two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high six, including Mike Trout twice. Arihara also retired countryman Shohei Ohtani twice, though he need some help from his center fielder.

Adolis Garcia: The center fielder brought in the game’s first run with his second career homer, then potentially saved a big inning when he jumped to catch a Ohtani flyball to the center-field wall. Garcia later scored a run in the Rangers’ five-run sixth.

Joely Rodriguez: Many times the three biggest outs the bullpen records aren’t in the ninth inning, and Rodriguez proved that Monday. The left-hander worked a perfect eighth inning, striking out Ohtani and Trout before getting Justin Upton, who homered in the seventh, to ground out.

