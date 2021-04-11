Vote for Texas Rangers star of the game after another loss to San Diego Padres

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 2-0 loss Sunday to the San Diego Padres.

The Rangers were shut out for the second time while being swept in three games by the Padres, who had only two hits in the first eight innings. They collected three in the ninth and another run against closer Ian Kennedy.

Vote for your choice in the poll below.

Mike Foltynewicz: The right-hander became the first Rangers starter this season to see the seventh inning. He allowed one run on two hits, with three walks and three strikeouts in seven innings. He was perfect through three innings but allowed a homer to Trent Grisham to start the fourth.

Jose Trevino: The Rangers had only four hit, and their catcher had two of them. Trevino collected their first hit on an infield single, and his seventh-inning double was their only extra-base hit.

Joey Gallo: The right fielder finished the homestand only 2 for 18 and was 0 for 2 on Sunday, but he reached base twice on a walk and a hit by pitch. He has reached safely in all nine games this season and owns a .459 on-base percentage.

