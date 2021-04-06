Poll: Nate Lowe is on a home run high, but will he lead Texas Rangers in homers in 2021?

Nate Lowe, middle, and Ronald Guzman combined for three of the Texas Rangers’ four home runs in Tuesday night’s 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Lowe hit two, two-run homers and leads the team with three this season. Who will lead the Rangers in homers? Vote in our poll. AP

Nate Lowe hit two more home runs in Tuesday’s 7-4 Texas Rangers win at Globe Life Field.

Lowe leads the team with three homers. The rest of the team has hit a combined four in five games.

Lowe’s career high in homers was seven in 50 games for the Rays in 2019. He hit four a year ago in 21 games.

He’s obviously on pace to obliterate his previous high. In fact, he might do it in April. Or next week? Do you see his power surge continuing? Could you envision him leading the team in home runs this season? Or will Joey Gallo regain his long ball stroke?

Who will lead the Rangers in homers in 2021?

Vote in our poll below:

Nate Lowe: The 25-year-old will continue to rake and have a breakthrough season to lead the club with 34 homers.

Joey Gallo: Lowe might have a breakthrough season, but Gallo will regain his power stroke with his third 40-homer season to lead the Rangers in 2021.







Ronald Guzman: Guzman, whose solo homer in the second inning Tuesday was his first of the season, will pass his career high of 16 homers in his 2018 rookie season with a resurgence of power to lead Texas with 28 homers.

David Dahl: The outfielder will surprise the Rangers roster with a career-best 25 homers to lead the club. His previous high was 16 homers in 77 games for the Rockies in 2018.

