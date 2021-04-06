Texas Rangers’ Nate Lowe continues riding high with historic season-opening stretch

Nate Lowe celebrates his second two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Tanner Roark in the third inning Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers combined for four homers in their 7-4 win. AP

If anyone is hotter than Nate Lowe they should probably see a doctor.

The Texas Rangers designated hitter continued his scorching pace Tuesday night in a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.

Lowe hit two-run home runs in his first two at-bats and the Rangers combined for four homers in the game in front of 18,585 in attendance.

Lowe, 25, has a team-high three homers in five games. The rest of the team has four homers combined. His 14 RBIs lead the majors and are a Rangers’ franchise record over the first five games of a season. It’s the most by any major league player over his team’s first five games since the Orioles’ Chris Davis had 17 RBIs to start 2013.

Lowe is the third Rangers player and eighth player overall to hit two or more homers in a game at Globe Life Field. The Rangers’ Sam Huff and Rougned Odor both had two-homer games in late September last season. This is Lowe’s third career multi-homer game. He also had two homers against the Orioles in July 2019 and two homers against the Red Sox in September 2020.

It’s the Rangers’ first four-home run game at Globe Life Field and ties the Houston Astros for most hit at the park in one game. Ronald Guzman homered in the second. Jonah Heim homered in the sixth.

Bo Bichette hit two homers for the Blue Jays, including solo shots in the first and eighth innings. The second came against Matt Bush and pulled Toronto to within 6-4. In the bottom of the inning, however, Brock Holt singled in Nick Solak to push the lead back to 7-4 with an unearned run.