Watch (and hear) Joey Gallo during mic’d up Texas Rangers spring training workout

Joey Gallo is having a good time this spring.

If you can’t tell from his five home runs and a double in six spring training games, perhaps the video of him mic’d up for a Texas Rangers workout will convince you.

Gallo, 27, shoots the breeze with his teammates, pokes fun of Ronald Guzman’s ponytail, mugs for the camera after a diving catch, and explains the advantage of playing the outfield when you’re 6-foot-5.

“That’s why I got Gold, you know what I’m saying? Gallo, a 2020 Gold Glove winner, jokes after sprinting in to make a catch. “That was perfect, too. Right in front of the camera,” he tells Guzman.

When some teammates are caught off guard to learn he’s mic’d up for the workout, Gallo explains it’s better that way.

“It’s more authentic if you don’t know,” he said.

Gallo explains to a teammate why he talks to himself in the outfield and yells “hello” to Brock Holt who is working out on a completely different field.

“I feel like you have to talk to yourself in the outfield,” he said. “You have nobody to talk to.”

The two-minute video includes footage of Gallo smashing balls during batting practice and making a batting practice homer-saving catch against a teammate.

While retrieving loose balls, the former third baseman laments how rough it would be to play the infield full time at 6-foot-5.

“It’s just tough when you’re so tall, bending down all of the time,” he said, clearly joking. “Doing it 200 times a day. It’s like, ‘eh, I think I’ll play outfield.”