Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from their first victory of the season
Here are the four Texas Rangers stars of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 7-3 victory Sunday over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Rangers stars of the game
Jordan Lyles: The right-hander, who posted a 7.02 ERA last season, had his finest outing since signing with the Rangers. He took a shutout into the sixth inning and ended up allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Nate Lowe: He set a franchise record with nine RBIs over the first three games of the season, the final three of which came Sunday on a 465-foot home run in the third inning to break a scoreless tie.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa: The shortstop entered the game only 1-for-9 but collected singles in his first two at-bats Sunday with a hit by pitch in between. His second hit scored two runs and gave the Rangers a 5-0 lead, and his first homer of the season made it 7-2.
Wes Benjamin: The rookie left hander allowed only an infield single during 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in relief of Lyles. It was by far the best outing by a Rangers reliever so far this season.
