Texas Rangers

Vote for the star of the game from Texas Rangers’ season-opening 14-10 loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Here are the three Texas Rangers stars of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 14-10 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Don’t agree? Vote for your choice in the poll below.

Rangers three stars

Nate Lowe: The new first baseman dropped a double into left field, just eluding the dive of Andrew Benintiendi, in the first inning to drive in three runs. Lowe added another RBI hit in the second with a single to left, and just missed out on a fifth RBI as David Dahl was thrown on trying to score on a flyball to end the fourth.

David Dahl: Another newcomer, Dahl collected three hits for the third three-hit game of his career on Opening Day. No other MLB player has more than two. Dahl also became only the second MLB player in history to collect a three-hit game in a season-opener that also fell on his birthday. He turned 27 on Thursday.

John King: On a day in which the pitching was not great, this left-handed rookie tossed the Rangers’ only 1-2-3 inning. A native Texan who made his MLB debut last season, King needed only 11 pitches to retire the Royals in the sixth.

Who was the Rangers player of the game on Opening Day?
Nate Lowe
David Dahl
John King
Created with Survey Maker
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Jeff Wilson
Jeff Wilson
After 12 seasons covering the Rangers for the Star-Telegram, Jeff Wilson knows that baseball is a 24/7/365 business and there is far more to baseball than just the 162 games each season. There’s also more to Jeff -- like a family and impressive arsenals of Titleist hats and adidas shoes -- but sometimes it’s hard to tell.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service