Vote for the star of the game from Texas Rangers’ season-opening 14-10 loss to Royals

Here are the three Texas Rangers stars of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 14-10 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Don’t agree? Vote for your choice in the poll below.

Rangers three stars

Nate Lowe: The new first baseman dropped a double into left field, just eluding the dive of Andrew Benintiendi, in the first inning to drive in three runs. Lowe added another RBI hit in the second with a single to left, and just missed out on a fifth RBI as David Dahl was thrown on trying to score on a flyball to end the fourth.

David Dahl: Another newcomer, Dahl collected three hits for the third three-hit game of his career on Opening Day. No other MLB player has more than two. Dahl also became only the second MLB player in history to collect a three-hit game in a season-opener that also fell on his birthday. He turned 27 on Thursday.

John King: On a day in which the pitching was not great, this left-handed rookie tossed the Rangers’ only 1-2-3 inning. A native Texan who made his MLB debut last season, King needed only 11 pitches to retire the Royals in the sixth.

