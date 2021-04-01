Texas Rangers
The final spot on Texas Rangers’ Opening Day roster for the 2021 season goes to ...
The final decision for an MLB team’s Opening Day roster never comes down to players the caliber of Mike Trout and Juan Soto.
But it’s always a newsy tidbit.
The Texas Rangers set their season-opening roster Thursday morning ahead of the 2021 lid-lifter against the Kansas City Royals, and decided the final spot should go to a pitcher.
Left-hander Kolby Allard has made the team.
Allard was the choice over fellow lefty Hyeon-Jong Yang and right-hander Hunter Wood, who both pitched well in spring training but in camp on minor-league deals and would have needed a spot on the 40-man roster.
Allard didn’t pitch poorly, with a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts to five walks in 11 2/3 innings, but the Rangers optioned him to Triple A Round Rock last week. But he is on the 40-man roster and can provide multiple innings out of the bullpen.
His stay might not last more than a week. The Rangers placed lefty relievers Brett Martin (back) and Joely Rodriguez (ankle) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, and Martin should be ready by next Thursday.
The Rangers also played outfielder Willie Calhoun (groin) and Khris Davis (quad) on the 10-day IL along with right-hander Demarcus Evans (lat), left Brock Burke (recovering from shoulder surgery) and catcher Sam Huff (hamstring).
Rougned Odor was designated for assignment.
