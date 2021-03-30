Texas Rangers urging field personnel to get COVID-19 vaccine. Some did in Arizona.

Much of the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff, many in the front office and some players have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, manager Chris Woodward said Monday.

All adults in Texas are eligible to receive the vaccine, but the Rangers were opportunistic in spring training by receiving leftover unused doses of the vaccine at Phoenix-area CVS pharmacies that otherwise would have been thrown out.

Woodward said that the Rangers will not compel the players to receive the vaccine. However, MLB is incentivizing players to do so.

MLB has told teams that health and safety protocols will be relaxed once 85% of Tier 1 personnel (players, coaches, field staff) have been vaccinated.

“Making them aware that if we do get plus-85% it would be a really nice atmosphere to be in,” Woodward said. “We’re not going to force anybody to do that. It has been addressed.”

The Houston Astros made a stop in Texas on Sunday night on their way from Florida to the West Coast in order to receive shots Monday through a partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital.