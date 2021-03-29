Memorial for Dr. Bobby Brown, who died last week, scheduled for Tuesday in Fort Worth

Dr. Bobby Brown cracks the audience up with his annual stories, many connected to his professional baseball career. A downtown Fort Worth holiday tradition, the Goodfellows luncheon held by the Exchange Club at the Fort Worth Club, Wednesday, December 11, 2013. (Star-Telegram/Paul Moseley) Star-Telegram

A memorial service for Dr. Bobby Brown, the former New York Yankees star and noted Fort Worth cardiologist, has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth.

Brown, 96, died Thursday at his Fort Worth home from natural causes, daughter Beverley Dale said.

“We, of course, are all very sad he is no longer with us,” Dale said. “He had a great life and was a wonderful, loving father, role model, teacher and counselor. He taught us right from wrong and that you should always choose to do the right thing, choose to do the honorable thing, and always do your best.”

In addition to being an MLB player who won four World Series, Brown also spent the 1974 season as Texas Rangers president and 10 years as president of the American League.

After attending Tulane Medical School while also playing baseball, Brown spent 19 months service as a medical doctor in the Korean War. After retiring from baseball in 1954, he completed his residency in San Francisco and a cardiology fellowship at Tulane that ended in 1958.

Brown then moved to Fort Worth to joined a practice established by friend Albert Goggans, and worked as a doctor until 1984.

Brown’s wife, Sara, passed away in 2012. He is survived by Dale, of Dallas; daughter Kaydee Bailey, of Fort Worth; son Dr. Pete Brown of Graham; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County or to a charity of personal choice.