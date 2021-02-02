A sign that Texas Rangers plan to have fans in 2021: They’re seeking seasonal help

Now hiring: The Texas Rangers.

But as desperate as things might look for the 2021 season, they aren’t seeking your on-the-field help.

MLB and the MLB Players Association expect the season to start on time, and the Rangers expect to have fans at Globe Life Field. Those fans will need places to park, and they’ll undoubtedly get hungry and thirsty while at the stadium.

The Rangers need seasonal employees to make one of their games as pleasant an experience as possible.

The club will host two job fairs in the days ahead, Saturday and Feb. 10, for anyone 16 and under. The Rangers are hiring in the following areas: concierge services, Globe Life Field tour guides, guest services representatives, parking lot attendants, parking lot cone crew, and security.

The job fairs will take place in the Karbach Sky Porch on the upper left-field concourse at Globe Life Field. Parking is available in Lot A on the west side of the ballpark.

Information on the available positions will be provided, and prospective employees will be able to submit online applications, and be interviewed and screened.

Visit mlb.com/rangers/team/jobs for more information.