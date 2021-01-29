Texas Rangers invite top prospects to spring camp with one key exception ... for now

The most up-to-date version of the Texas Rangers roster for spring training was released Thursday afternoon, and it includes a bevy of internal non-roster invites who are part of the next wave to prospects.

With one exception, for the time being.

Josh Jung, the 2019 first-rounder from Texas Tech who is widely regarded as the Rangers’ top prospect, will be in big-league camp for the first time. Coming with him are Davis Wendzel, selected No. 41 overall in 2019 from Baylor; 2018 first-rounder Cole Winn, a right-handed pitcher; and 2017 first-rounder Bubba Thompson, an athletic outfielder from Alabama.

Absent from the roster is 2020 first-rounder Justin Foscue, the former Mississippi State second baseman. Assuming a turf-toe issue he’s coping with is okay by next month, the Rangers are likely to add him to the roster, a club official said.

It’s a good bet that most of the Rangers’ best prospects will be moved aggressively this season after not having a minor-league season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jung, Wendzel and Foscue have been linked to Double A Frisco to start the season.

Among other intriguing internal invitees are Alex Speas, the reliever who throws 102 mph; outfielder Steele Walker, the return in the Nomar Mazara trade at the 2019 winter meetings; and Matt Bush, the oft-injured reliever who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Internal non-roster invitees

Pitchers: RHP Jason Bahr, RHP Matt Bush, RHP Jake Latz, RHP Fernery Ozuna, RHP Alex Speas, RHP Cole Winn

Catcher: Matt Whatley

Infielders: 2B Yonny Hernandez, 2B/3B Andy Ibanez, 3B Josh Jung, 1B Curtis Terry, SS Davis Wendzel

Outfielders: CF Bubba Thompson, RF Steele Walker