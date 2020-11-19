Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Texas Rangers

It may be written in pencil, but Texas Rangers have released spring training schedule

The Texas Rangers are moving ahead with their plans for a full spring training, and on Thursday they released game times for their 30-game Cactus League schedule.

The schedule is subject to change depending on if any adjustments are needed in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The spring lid-lifter is scheduled for Feb. 27 against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. The teams share the ballpark, and the Rangers will be the visiting team in the first of 17 games in Surprise, Ariz.

The Cactus League season is scheduled to end March 27 vs. San Diego, and the Rangers are planning to return to Arlington to host the Milwaukee Brewers in two exhibition games at Globe Life Field on March 29 and March 30.

Ticket information has yet to be released.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 1 at Kansas City. The home opener for the 2021 regular season is set for April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rangers 2020 spring schedule

Date

OpponentSiteTime (CT)
Feb. 27

at Kansas City

Surprise Stadium2:05 p.m.

Feb. 28

vs. Milwaukee

Surprise Stadium

2:05 p.m.


at Los Angeles (NL)

Camelback Ranch

2:05 p.m.

March 1

vs. Cleveland

Surprise Stadium

2:05 p.m.

March 2

at Chicago (AL)

Camelback Ranch

2:05 p.m.

March 3

Open



March 4

vs. Kansas City

Surprise Stadium2:05 p.m.

March 5

vs. Arizona

Surprise Stadium

2:05 p.m.

March 6

at Oakland

HoHoKam Park

2:05 p.m.

March 7

vs. Los Angeles (NL)

Surprise Stadium

2:05 p.m.

March 8vs. SeattleSurprise Stadium2:05 p.m.
March 9at MilwaukeeMaryvale Park2:05 p.m.

March 10

vs. Chicago (NL)

Surprise Stadium

2:05 p.m.

March 11Open



March 12vs. ColoradoSurprise Stadium2:05 p.m.


at ClevelandGoodyear Ballpark2:05 p.m.
March 13vs. Oakland (ss)Surprise Stadium2:05 p.m.
March 14at San DiegoPeoria Sports Complex3:05 p.m.

March 15

vs. San FranciscoSurprise Stadium3:05 p.m.
March 16at Los Angeles (AL)Tempe Diablo Stadium3:05 p.m.
March 17Open



March 18vs. Chicago (AL)Surprise Stadium3:05 p.m.


at ArizonaSalt River Fields3:05 p.m.

March 19

at Kansas City (ss)Surprise Stadium3:05 p.m.
March 20at ColoradoSalt River Fields3:05 p.m.
March 21vs. CincinnatiSurprise Stadium3:05 p.m.
March 22vs. Los Angels (AL)Surprise Stadium8:05 p.m.
March 23at Chicago (NL)Sloane Park8:05 p.m.
March 24vs. Chicago (AL)Surprise Stadium8:05 p.m.


at CincinnatiGoodyear Ballpark8:05 p.m.

March 25

at SeattlePeoria Sports Complex8:40 p.m.
March 26at San Francisco (ss)Scottsdale Stadium9:05 p.m.
March 27vs. San DiegoSurprise Stadium2:05 p.m.
March 28Open



March 29vs. MilwaukeeGlobe Life Field7:05 p.m.

March 30

vs. Milwaukee

Globe Life Field

1:05 p.m.
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Jeff Wilson
Jeff Wilson
After 12 seasons covering the Rangers for the Star-Telegram, Jeff Wilson knows that baseball is a 24/7/365 business and there is far more to baseball than just the 162 games each season. There’s also more to Jeff -- like a family and impressive arsenals of Titleist hats and adidas shoes -- but sometimes it’s hard to tell.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service