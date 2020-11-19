Texas Rangers
It may be written in pencil, but Texas Rangers have released spring training schedule
The Texas Rangers are moving ahead with their plans for a full spring training, and on Thursday they released game times for their 30-game Cactus League schedule.
The schedule is subject to change depending on if any adjustments are needed in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The spring lid-lifter is scheduled for Feb. 27 against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. The teams share the ballpark, and the Rangers will be the visiting team in the first of 17 games in Surprise, Ariz.
The Cactus League season is scheduled to end March 27 vs. San Diego, and the Rangers are planning to return to Arlington to host the Milwaukee Brewers in two exhibition games at Globe Life Field on March 29 and March 30.
Ticket information has yet to be released.
Opening Day is scheduled for April 1 at Kansas City. The home opener for the 2021 regular season is set for April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Rangers 2020 spring schedule
Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Time (CT)
|Feb. 27
at Kansas City
|Surprise Stadium
|2:05 p.m.
Feb. 28
vs. Milwaukee
Surprise Stadium
|2:05 p.m.
at Los Angeles (NL)
Camelback Ranch
2:05 p.m.
March 1
vs. Cleveland
Surprise Stadium
2:05 p.m.
March 2
at Chicago (AL)
Camelback Ranch
2:05 p.m.
March 3
|Open
March 4
vs. Kansas City
|Surprise Stadium
|2:05 p.m.
March 5
vs. Arizona
Surprise Stadium
2:05 p.m.
March 6
at Oakland
HoHoKam Park
|2:05 p.m.
March 7
vs. Los Angeles (NL)
Surprise Stadium
2:05 p.m.
|March 8
|vs. Seattle
|Surprise Stadium
|2:05 p.m.
|March 9
|at Milwaukee
|Maryvale Park
|2:05 p.m.
March 10
vs. Chicago (NL)
Surprise Stadium
2:05 p.m.
|March 11
|Open
|March 12
|vs. Colorado
|Surprise Stadium
|2:05 p.m.
|at Cleveland
|Goodyear Ballpark
|2:05 p.m.
|March 13
|vs. Oakland (ss)
|Surprise Stadium
|2:05 p.m.
|March 14
|at San Diego
|Peoria Sports Complex
|3:05 p.m.
March 15
|vs. San Francisco
|Surprise Stadium
|3:05 p.m.
|March 16
|at Los Angeles (AL)
|Tempe Diablo Stadium
|3:05 p.m.
|March 17
|Open
|March 18
|vs. Chicago (AL)
|Surprise Stadium
|3:05 p.m.
|at Arizona
|Salt River Fields
|3:05 p.m.
March 19
|at Kansas City (ss)
|Surprise Stadium
|3:05 p.m.
|March 20
|at Colorado
|Salt River Fields
|3:05 p.m.
|March 21
|vs. Cincinnati
|Surprise Stadium
|3:05 p.m.
|March 22
|vs. Los Angels (AL)
|Surprise Stadium
|8:05 p.m.
|March 23
|at Chicago (NL)
|Sloane Park
|8:05 p.m.
|March 24
|vs. Chicago (AL)
|Surprise Stadium
|8:05 p.m.
|at Cincinnati
|Goodyear Ballpark
|8:05 p.m.
March 25
|at Seattle
|Peoria Sports Complex
|8:40 p.m.
|March 26
|at San Francisco (ss)
|Scottsdale Stadium
|9:05 p.m.
|March 27
|vs. San Diego
|Surprise Stadium
|2:05 p.m.
|March 28
|Open
|March 29
|vs. Milwaukee
|Globe Life Field
|7:05 p.m.
March 30
vs. Milwaukee
Globe Life Field
|1:05 p.m.
