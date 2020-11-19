It may be written in pencil, but Texas Rangers have released spring training schedule

The Texas Rangers are moving ahead with their plans for a full spring training, and on Thursday they released game times for their 30-game Cactus League schedule.

The schedule is subject to change depending on if any adjustments are needed in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The spring lid-lifter is scheduled for Feb. 27 against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. The teams share the ballpark, and the Rangers will be the visiting team in the first of 17 games in Surprise, Ariz.

The Cactus League season is scheduled to end March 27 vs. San Diego, and the Rangers are planning to return to Arlington to host the Milwaukee Brewers in two exhibition games at Globe Life Field on March 29 and March 30.

Ticket information has yet to be released.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 1 at Kansas City. The home opener for the 2021 regular season is set for April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rangers 2020 spring schedule

Date Opponent Site Time (CT) Feb. 27 at Kansas City Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. Feb. 28 vs. Milwaukee Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m.



at Los Angeles (NL) Camelback Ranch 2:05 p.m. March 1 vs. Cleveland Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. March 2 at Chicago (AL) Camelback Ranch 2:05 p.m. March 3 Open







March 4 vs. Kansas City Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. March 5 vs. Arizona Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. March 6 at Oakland HoHoKam Park 2:05 p.m. March 7 vs. Los Angeles (NL) Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. March 8 vs. Seattle Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. March 9 at Milwaukee Maryvale Park 2:05 p.m. March 10 vs. Chicago (NL) Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. March 11 Open







March 12 vs. Colorado Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m.



at Cleveland Goodyear Ballpark 2:05 p.m. March 13 vs. Oakland (ss) Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. March 14 at San Diego Peoria Sports Complex 3:05 p.m. March 15 vs. San Francisco Surprise Stadium 3:05 p.m. March 16 at Los Angeles (AL) Tempe Diablo Stadium 3:05 p.m. March 17 Open







March 18 vs. Chicago (AL) Surprise Stadium 3:05 p.m.



at Arizona Salt River Fields 3:05 p.m. March 19 at Kansas City (ss) Surprise Stadium 3:05 p.m. March 20 at Colorado Salt River Fields 3:05 p.m. March 21 vs. Cincinnati Surprise Stadium 3:05 p.m. March 22 vs. Los Angels (AL) Surprise Stadium 8:05 p.m. March 23 at Chicago (NL) Sloane Park 8:05 p.m. March 24 vs. Chicago (AL) Surprise Stadium 8:05 p.m.



at Cincinnati Goodyear Ballpark 8:05 p.m. March 25 at Seattle Peoria Sports Complex 8:40 p.m. March 26 at San Francisco (ss) Scottsdale Stadium 9:05 p.m. March 27 vs. San Diego Surprise Stadium 2:05 p.m. March 28 Open







March 29 vs. Milwaukee Globe Life Field 7:05 p.m. March 30 vs. Milwaukee Globe Life Field 1:05 p.m.