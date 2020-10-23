The Globe Life Field roof was closed for Game 3. Why was it open for all other games?

Austin Barnes tried to spend only the least necessary amount of time outdoors Friday.

“I thought we were in Texas,” the Los Angeles Dodgers catcher said.

He is and the Dodgers are, but the first chilly day of fall was felt before Game 3 of the World Series.

The good news is the retractable roof at Globe Life Field was closed to keep the cold and wind out as well as any chance of rain.

It was the smart thing to do, and MLB made the decision early in the afternoon in order to preserve a clean game. Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler struck out 10 in six innings and Barnes and Justin Turner homered in a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Barnes also executed a squeeze bunt in the fourth to help the Dodgers take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

But the decision to close the roof might not have been the slam dunk the weather made it seem to be amid the coronavirus pandemic and the notion that open-air public gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings.

“Given Friday’s forecasted temperatures, wind chill, and the possibility of rain, the Commissioner’s Office has determined that the roof of Globe Life Field will be closed for Game Three,” MLB said in a statement. “MLB, which consulted with medical advisors in reaching this decision, believes that a closed roof will provide the best competitive environment for players and the most comfort for fans without jeopardizing their safety in any way.”

The forecast suggests that there might be only one more game, Saturday’s Game 4, when the roof is open. MLB will answer that question before each of the remaining games.

Here’s another question: Why was the roof open for the first 12 games of the postseason?

It’s not just the fear of contracting COVID-19, as it turns out.

MLB planned all along to open the roof as long as the weather held out, which it did. The only dicey game was Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, in which a strong wind was present throughout the game.

There were also concerns about shadows on the field affecting play during the few afternoon starts, but that proved to not be an issue.

On Friday, meteorologists and medical advisers swayed MLB’s decision. The weather stunk and the advisers felt everyone inside Globe Life Field would be safe thanks to the air circulation and socially distant seating.

And, in theory, fans might be more safe from getting hit by a home-run ball.

The Texas Rangers have been monitoring play in their home ballpark, and their data continues to show that the ball travels better with the roof open than closed. But with the sample size so small — not even 50 games — they are hesitant to officially declare Globe Life Field a pitcher’s park or a hitter’s park.

“I think what the postseason is going to afford us is a number of games with the roof open and with some different outdoor differences and weather factors that we can start to study a little bit,” general manager Jon Daniels said.

“We did do some very basic studies on ball flight using a pitching machine. We tried to compare the basic characteristics of the ball with the roof open and the roof closed. But I think until we have a much bigger sample of games at different times of day, different temperatures, open and closed, I think it’s going to be a work in progress.”

Three home runs were hit in Game 3, the two by the Dodgers and a ninth-inning solo shot by Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.

The Dodgers have hit 29 homers this year at Globe Life Field in 16 games (they played three regular-season games in late August.)

The Rangers hit only 27 in 30 games.