Hot bat gave one Texas Ranger chance at gold. Another winner kept focus despite slump.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa always believed he could play elite defense for the Texas Rangers.

His bat needed to come around.

Joey Gallo has always been portrayed as one-dimensional, big enough hit home runs but too big to be a quality defensive player.

Kiner-Falefa had to win the job at third base with his bat to earn, and keep, everyday playing time in 2020.

Gallo had to keep plugging away in right field as he endured a step back offensively from his breakthrough 2019.

Both are now American League Gold Gloves recipients.

They were selected as the best defenders at their positions Tuesday night, and each knew that they had overcome some misconceptions about who they are as players.

“I know it’s a Gold Glove, but the hitting coaches have a lot to do with this award,” Kiner-Falefa said. “If I’m not starting Opening Day, then I don’t win this award.”

Kiner-Falefa was selected by the DFW beat writers as the Rangers Player of the Year because he was a quality two-way player. The more he hit — he posted career-highs in five offensive categories — the more he made himself indispensable in a lineup that badly lacked offense. And he saved 12 defensive runs to top all AL third basemen, helping a pitching staff that needed help.

Gallo, meanwhile, batted only .181 with a meager .679 OPS. The Rangers believe he is more of the offensive player he was in 2019 when he batted .253 with a .986 OPS in an injury-shortened campaign.

However, manager Chris Woodward thought Gallo would win a Gold Glove shortly after the decision to move him from left field to right field. Gallo proved Woodward right as a position he always envisioned himself a perfect fit. He saved 13 defensive runs, second in baseball to only Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.

His strong right arm scared teams from running against him, but it wasn’t all arm. Gallo can move in right field, as reflected in his 6.1 Ultimate Zone Rating. That was fourth in baseball.

“Right field is just prototypical for a big guy, a power guy, with a really good arm,” Gallo said. “I just felt like I felt right field a lot better than I did center field or even left field. I just always thought of myself as a right fielder.”

It’s a spot where Gallo should stick after opening four straight seasons at four different positions — third base, 2017; first base, 2018; left field, 2018; right field, 2020. Kiner-Falefa, though, could soon be on the move.

Josh Jung, a third baseman, is the Rangers’ top prospect, and there could be need for a shortstop if Elvis Andrus can’t resurrect himself offensively.

At the very least, Kiner-Falefa will be at third base Opening Day 2021. Even he seems to understand that he could be on the move.

“The reason I was so happy to get the Gold Glove this year is I don’t know when the next time I’ll have a true opportunity just based on my versatility and how the team uses me,” said Kiner-Falefa, who in 2018 was playing catcher. “Just the way it went, it means so much.”

Kiner-Falefa and Gallo are the Rangers’ first Gold Gloves winners since 2016, when third baseman Adrian Beltre and first baseman Mitch Moreland won.

Two other Rangers third basemen have won the award; Buddy Bell six times and Beltre three. Gallo is only the third Rangers outfielder to win gold, joining Juan Beniquez in 1977 and Gary Pettis in 1990.