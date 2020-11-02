Five things the rebuilding Texas Rangers must do, could do, should do this offseason

The first significant decision the Texas Rangers needed to make this offseason became official Friday, when they declined to pick up the $18 million club option on right-hander Corey Kluber.

That decision was made months ago, though. Kluber managed to pitch only one inning this season before an injury in his first and only start, and the financial fallout from a season without fans made the option far too expensive.

Kluber could return on a smaller deal. General manager Jon Daniels and Kluber’s agent, B.B. Abbott, have talked about another go-round.

So, there’s another decision the Rangers must make before spring training.

They have 3 1/2 months to put together the 2021 roster, which will be unlike the process the past few seasons.

Daniels has stated that the Rangers won’t be spending big in free agency, that the focus is identifying the young players who won’t wilt over a full big-league season that will be filled with bumps in the road.

Any players acquired from outside the organization will be likely place holders for Year 2 of the rebuild plan.

The exceptions might be, say, some young MLB-ready players who come in return in trades for a couple veteran players the Rangers have left.

Maybe this offseason won’t be a complete bore.

Here are five things the Rangers must do or should consider doing.

Majors or minors?

Not every young player who finished the season in the major leagues will be on the Opening Day roster, and the Rangers have to sort out who is ready and who needs more seasoning.

Leody Tavares held his own and looks capable of handling a 162-game season in center field. Shortstop Anderson Tejeda looked solid at times, but could use more time working on his plate approach.

Sam Huff finished the season on a tear, but as a catcher he might benefit from working on game-calling and defense with less pressure in the minor leagues.

The Rangers have some pitchers in the same position.

Complicating things is that there wasn’t a minor-league season to fully evaluate a number of players who normally would be candidates for substantial playing time in a rebuild.

Also complicating matters? Underperforming veterans standing in the way of some young players.

What to do? What to do? A trade ...

Lance Lynn decision

The Rangers asked for the moon at the trade deadline for Lance Lynn, the right-hander who pitched well enough to win the Cy Young award during an ordinary season that didn’t feature a dominant performance like the one turned in by Shane Bieber.

Lynn, who is owned only $8 million in 2021, would likely still fetch a solid package. In theory, the Rangers would have a better idea of what they need going forward and could identify specific players on teams with plans of contending.

There’s a case for keeping Lynn, including that he will make only $8 million. The Rangers also need starting pitchers, and Lynn would provide them with innings and a chance to win every fifth game.

The Rangers also value his leadership, and a rebuilding team needs veterans to show young players how to go about their business.

But if the Rangers aren’t going to trade him, maybe they should ...

Contract extensions

... consider signing Lynn to a contract extension. Lynn is older, so he wouldn’t break the bank, and the Rangers plan to start contending against in 2022 and 2023.

A few others could be in line for a long-term deal, including Joey Gallo. He is a year closer to free agency, and the Rangers believe that his season (.181 average, .679 OPS) was a by-product of a strange 2020.

Nevertheless, the dismal season would impact his price tag. There’s a lot of risk with Gallo, but the upside could be huge.

The Rangers have had some success with extensions, but two from the past are holding them down ...

Infield mess

... in the middle of the infield. Yep, second baseman Rougned Odor and shortstop Elvis Andrus disappointed again in 2020.

As the Rangers move forward, those two positions are their biggest conundrums.

Odor again teased the Rangers with a strong September, when he again showed power at the plate in a lineup that seriously lacks pop. He is owed $24 million the next two seasons.

Andrus’ back was an issue all season, though he thinks he struck on something at the plate in the final few games he played. The Rangers owe him $28 million the next two seasons.

The Rangers could have options at those positions if they decide to make Andrus and Odor part-time players or decide to cut the cord altogether. The latter seems unlikely, though owner Ray Davis said he would do it if Daniels and Co. thought it was the best move.

Nick Solak could seamlessly move to second base to replace Odor. That’s a clean move for a player who could benefit from playing only one position.

Tejeda could take over at shortstop if deemed ready. Here’s another possibility: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a Gold Glove finalist at third base, could move to shortstop as soon as prospect Josh Jung, a third baseman, shows he is ready for the majors.

Some think that will happen in the first half of the season.

The Rangers have issues at first base, too, but they might as well use the time as a rebuilding club to continue to evaluate Ronald Guzman.

As usual, the Rangers have also have issues in ...

Fill the rotation

... the starting rotation, where there could be as many as three openings depending on what happens with Lynn. But filling the vacancies is not as simple as just plugging in some of the rookies who pitched at the end of 2020.

Kyle Cody, who impressed in September as a starter, might open the season in the rotation, but the Rangers are concerned about how much work he can handle after not having a full season in his first year back from Tommy John surgery.

Kolby Allard did not impress while filling in for Kluber, but the Rangers still see him as a starting pitcher. Fellow left-hander Joe Palumbo barely pitched after experiencing his first significant issues with ulcerative colitis.

Then, there’s lefty Brock Burke, who missed all season with a shoulder injury. And John King, who never pitched above Class A before his MLB debut in September. And Wes Benjamin, who might be the top candidate to provide innings despite not being a ballyhooed prospect.

So, that’s where free agency will finally come in. The Rangers are going to need capable starters to eat innings. Kluber could be one of them, and would be the highest profile free agent the Rangers pursue.

Unless they decided to give Shin-Soo Choo a full farewell season. Young players could use the at-bats he would take, but they could also use watching and learning from the only player on the team who consistently gave the team a professional at-bat in 2020.