Could Corey Kluber return to Texas Rangers on cheaper deal? It’s been discussed.

The Texas Rangers’ first player moves of the offseason — they hired co-pitching coaches on Monday — came Friday, and as expected Corey Kluber will not be pitching for them in 2021 for $18 million.

The Rangers turned down their club option on the two-time Cy Young winner, who pitched only in the season’s third game because of a shoulder injury. However, general manager Jon Daniels has said there is interest in re-signing him to a smaller deal.

Kluber, who is now a free agent, came to the Rangers in a December trade and was immediately billed as a missing rotation piece that could push the Rangers into contention.

After pitching as well as anyone during summer camp, the right-hander tore his teres major muscle in the first inning of his first start July 26 against Colorado.

Kluber made only seven starts in 2018 before suffering a broken forearm in May and a strained oblique while on rehab assignment in August.

There were two other transactions of note Friday: The Rangers lost right-handed reliever Ian Gibaut on a waiver claim by the Minnesota Twins, and righty Luke Farrell was outright assigned to the minors.

Gibaut was one of the Rangers’ most reliable relievers early in the season, but his season was marred by a suspension after he threw intentionally at Manny Machado following the Fernando Tatis Jr. grand slam on a 3-0 pitch.

He was sent to the alternate camp days later and never returned.

Like Gibaut, Farrell was also on the Opening Day roster. He will become a minor-league free agent on Sunday.