LA Dodgers make World Series history for the wrong reasons in Game 2 loss to Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Victor Gonzalez walks off the mound after pitching during Game 2 of the World Series against Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The Los Angeles Dodgers made World Series history on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t for the right reasons.

The Dodgers had seven different pitchers record at least three outs in a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2. That had never happened in a nine-inning game during the World Series.

Tony Gonsolin, who served as the “opener,” pitched 1 1/3 inning followed by Dylan Floro (1 1/3 innings), Victor Gonzalez (one inning), Dustin May (1 1/3 inning), Joe Kelly (one inning), Alex Wood (two innings) and Jake McGee (one inning). Gonsolin was charged with the loss.

Using seven pitchers is a sign of how much today’s game has changed. In their 1963 World Series sweep of the Yankees, for instance, the Dodgers used just four pitchers — for the entire series. In the 1985 World Series, the Kansas City Royals knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals by using six pitchers throughout a seven-game series.

The Rays led the entire game, highlighted by a two home run night by Brandon Lowe and a three-RBI night by Joey Wendle. Lowe had a couple chances to make World Series history of his own by joining an exclusive club with a three-homer World Series game, but grounded out and struck out his final two at-bats.

The series, which is now tied at 1-1, has an off day Thursday before Game 3 on Friday night at Globe Life Field.