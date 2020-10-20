Los Angeles Dodgers World Series shirts sell out hours before Game 1 at Globe Life Field

World Series apparel celebrating the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers sold out at Globe Life Field before the first pitch of Game 1 Tuesday night.

Plenty of Tampa Bay Rays shirts were still available but Dodgers fans looking for a wearable World Series keepsake were out of luck.

More Dodgers shirts are coming for Game 2, which is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Wednesday. The rest of the best-of-seven series includes Games Nos. 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday. If necessary, Games Nos. 5, 6 and 7 are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. All games start at either 7:08 or 7:09 p.m.

“They didn’t bring enough, I guess. We should be getting more,” said Leslie Reyes Hernandez, a retail supervisor of the Grand Slam Team Store on the main concourse behind center field at Globe Life Field.

The team store was busy since opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Dodgers-themed World Series shirts were gone within six hours of opening, Hernandez said. Other satellite souvenir spots in the stadium were also sold out of Dodgers apparel.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, only about 11,000 fans are able to attend each World Series game. In fact, the pandemic is the reason why the league is playing the World Series at the brand new, $1.2 billion stadium. It’s being used to cut down on travel for the players, personnel and media. It was also used for the National League Division Series and NLCS. Typically, the teams playing in the World Series take turns hosting games at their own ballparks.

“The Dodgers are more popular, I guess,” she said. “There have been more Dodgers fans than Rays.”

That certainly seemed to be the case during a walk around the ballpark less than an hour before the first pitch of Game 1 Tuesday. While there were jerseys celebrating various teams, including the hometown Texas Rangers and Rays, the predominant color was Dodgers blue.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

It has been 20 years, in fact, since a World Series required no inter-Series travel. That was only because the New York Yankees and New York Mets went head-to-head in a crosstown World Series.

#WorldSeries paying tribute to #FrontLineHeroes before Game 1 with symbolic first pitch. Big ovation from fans. pic.twitter.com/8X9JHItJ0O — Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) October 21, 2020