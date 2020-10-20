Were Troy Aikman and Joe Buck mocking military flyovers before NFL game? Take a listen.

The military flyover has long been a staple at stadium sporting events.

From the Super Bowl to the World Series … to a regular-season game between the Tampa Bay Bucs and Green Bay Packers?

That was the case on Sunday afternoon when the Fox team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were heard on a hot mic after a flyover at Raymond James Stadium during a commercial break.

The exchange wasn’t heard on the broadcast but picked up and recorded on a satellite feed. It was first reported by defector.com.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” the Dallas Cowboys legend said.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work,” Buck replies with an over-the-top, comical tone.

“That stuff ain’t happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you that right now, partner,” Aikman says, perhaps sarcastically, with an over-emphasis on the “podner.”

Any sarcasm intended by the duo, of course, was missed or ignored by many claiming they were mocking the tradition of flyovers or the military or both. They, in fact, it could be argued, were mocking people complaining about such flyovers. Or, even still, they were mocking both sides of the issue.

The U.S. military has long paid sports leagues for flyovers and in-game tributes to servicemen and women, which have often appeared to unknowing fans to be authentic, homegrown tributes by their home team.

The use of flyovers and the integration of military public relation stunts have been a persistent issue for critics, especially in the NFL.

YIKES!@TroyAikman mocks pregame flyover — acknowledging that Democrats aren’t proud of our military and says that it’s a “Kamala-Biden ticket.”



