Arlington native Martin came home once to Rangers, but this time opts to stay with Braves

Arlington native Chris Martin is headed back to the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him at the July trade deadline from his hometown Texas Rangers.

Martin, who went to Arlington High School, signed a two-year free-agent deal Tuesday worth $14 million to return to the National League East champions. He was injured in the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said shortly after the July 30 trade that there might be interest in a reunion with Martin, but a source said the sides never seriously engaged during the two weeks since free agency opened.

The Rangers signed Martin in December 2017 after he resurrected his career in Japan. Martin went 1-7 with a 3.84 ERA in his time with the Rangers in 2018 and 2019, and walked only nine while striking out 80 in 79 2/3 innings.

They acquired left-hander Kolby Allard from the Braves in the July 30 trade. Allard is a candidate for the Rangers’ rotation in 2020.

The bullpen hasn’t emerged as an off-season priority for the Rangers, who will see most of their 2019 relievers return for 2020. Closer Jose Leclerc leads a group that includes fellow right-handers Rafael Montero, Emmanuel Clase and Jesse Chavez.

Edinson Volquez is expected to return to the team, forgoing retirement, on a minor-league deal. The Rangers did not exercise their option on another veteran, Shawn Kelley.

It would rate a surprise if the Rangers didn’t attempt to add to the bullpen this off-season, but it’s unlikely they would play at the top of the market. The 2020 season could see another influx of relievers from the minor leagues, with righties Demarcus Evans and Joe Barlow the top candidates.

However, they are eligible for the Rule 5 draft next month and might not added to the 40-man roster to avoid being poached by another team.