MLB commissioner: All-Star Game coming to Globe Life Field. When could Rangers host event?

Major League Baseball has a long track record of rewarding teams and cities that build new ballpark with the MLB All-Star Game.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said that that tradition will continue for the Texas Rangers at the new Globe Life Field.

Manfred on Tuesday toured the $1.2 billion ballpark scheduled to open for the 2020 season, his first visit to Arlington since ground was broken for the stadium in September 2016.

At the time, he said an All-Star Game or hosting rounds of the World Baseball Classic was a possibility for the ballpark. He was more specific Tuesday, zeroing in on questions about the Midsummer Classic.

While he didn’t name which season the Rangers might host the July game, he all but said it’s coming.

“Usually when we have a community like Arlington that has stepped forward and supported a development like this, we try to have an All-Star Game there relatively approximate to the opening,” Manfred said. “I think that’s reasonable to expect.”

MLB has assigned hosts for the next two seasons — Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and Atlanta Braves in 2021 — but 2022 through 2025 are open. Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest stadium in baseball, while SunTrust Park in Atlanta opened in 2017.

The Rangers last hosted the All-Star Game in 1995.

Manfred said he was impressed by the amount of natural light that will pour into Globe Life Field when the roof is closed and by the proximity of the seats to the field. He wasn’t speaking only about the more expensive seats.

The lower level won’t fan away from the field as is the case at many new stadiums, allowing the upper levels to be stacked closer to the action.

He also spoke about the effect the roof will have on fans during the summer months.

“It makes baseball even more appealing for this metropolitan area,” he said. “I think that fans’ enjoyment of what we think is the greatest product in the world will really be enhanced.”

The Rangers gave media access to premium seating areas, including the Home Plate and First Base clubs. In all, there will be five club areas as opposed to only one at Globe Life Park.

Construction is 85% completed, with the final major step being to seal the roof. The Rangers will close the roof next month, allowing for work to continue without interruption from the weather.

The Rangers said they are on track for the March 1 completion date. Globe Life Field will play host March 14 to the Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show, and the Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23 in an exhibition game.

Their first regular-season game at Globe Life Field is scheduled for March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, and Manfred said he plans to attend.