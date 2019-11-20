Taveras likely to land on 40-man roster. Who else might Rangers protect from Rule 5 draft?

The deadline for MLB teams to set their 40-man rosters for the Rule 5 draft arrives at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the Texas Rangers are thought by many to have some heavy lifting to do.

They are still rebuilding, despite an 11-win uptick in 2019, and still have a shortfall of talent at the upper levels of the minor leagues.

That’s not to say they don’t have any talent in the minors. They do, but the majority of it has yet to reach Double A.

Nevertheless, decisions are looming on a number of players who were A) 18 years old or younger on the June 5 before they signed their first pro contract and it is the fourth Rule 5 draft since they turned pro, or B) 19 or older on June 5 before they signed and it is the fourth Rule 5 draft since they turned pro.

Got that?

And this year’s Rule 5 draft, held next month on the final day of the winter meetings, comes with a wrinkle: It will be the first to be held with MLB active rosters increasing by one to 26 players. That might make it easier to keep a Rule 5 pick on the active roster for a full season, as is required.

The Rangers entered Wednesday with four openings on the 40-man roster. That number could increase before the deadline arrives.

Here’s a list of Rangers players who are Rule 5-eligible for the first time and are candidates to be added to the 40-man roster.

CF Leody Taveras

Long considered one of the Rangers’ top prospects, Taveras reached Frisco last season after struggling in 2018 at High A Down East. He is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, but the Rangers are still waiting for him to show his offensive potential.

This is a slam dunk. Taveras, 21, will be added.

RHP Demarcus Evans

Evans is the only reliever in the minor leagues with 100 strikeouts in each of the past two seasons. His velocity isn’t as high as others in the organization, but the fastball is considered a plus pitch that he complements with a 12-to-6 curveball with a high spin rate.

The 23-year-old has been plagued at times by a lack of control, but he looks to be a future bullpen piece. The Rangers should protect him.

RHP Joe Barlow

Barlow, 24, advanced to Triple A, one level higher than his running buddy Evans, but wasn’t effective at Nashville. He has more control issues than Evans, yet throws harder. Barlow can have problems repeating his arm slot, which caused the control issues.

Those issues might have cost him a September call-up and might serve as a deterrent for clubs considering him in the Rule 5. Then again, the potential for his fastball-curveball combo might be worth the risk.

RHP Tyler Phillips

The best of the starting pitchers who could be had in the Rule 5 draft is Phillips, who dominated Low A in 2018 and High A in 2019 before hitting some bumps at Double A. But he finished the season well, has added a changeup to his repertoire and is considered one of the best strike-throwers in all of the minor leagues.

The Rangers expect Phillips, 22, to pitch in the majors in 2020. Considering how short they are on starting-pitching prospects, adding him might be a layup.

3B Sherten Apostel

The Rangers lack organizational depth at third base, including the big leagues. Signing a third baseman this off-season is a priority. Losing one would be a kick in the gut, even if 2019 first-rounder Josh Jung is still around.

Apostel, the player to be named in the Keone Kela trade in 2018, hasn’t played above High A. Apostel, who turns 21 in January, might end up playing first base in the future. He would seem to have little chance of success in the majors in 2020.

A tanking team, though, might be tempted to try to stash him away as its 26th player.

INF Anderson Tejeda

This guy is dripping with tools. If not for a season-ending shoulder injury in May, he would likely have landed in the Star-Telegram’s Top 10 ranking of Rangers prospects. His upside is off the charts.

That might make Tejeda, 21, attractive to a rebuilding team, even though he has played only 43 games at High A. But a rebuilding team might be able to get by having to play him only in a mop-up time or out of desperation.

This could be the Rangers’ toughest call.

INF Eli White

Acquired as part of the Jurickson Profar trade, White was in big-league spring training last season and plays about as many positions as Profar. He’s also a right-handed hitter, which the Rangers need, and has some speed and some pop.

The versatility, though, is what makes him stand out to other teams. Plus, he played all last season at Triple A and is knocking on the MLB door as a utility player.

The Rangers love versatile guys. White, 25, could be getting roster spot.