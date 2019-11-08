Dream of Nolan’s return may not come true, but Texas Rangers should try to hire his son

Based on what is known from Thursday’s news south of here, which isn’t much considering the trustworthiness of Houston Astros public relations, members of the Ryan baseball family might be seeking employment elsewhere.

Reid Ryan is no longer the club president, reassigned as a business adviser but still considered “an important part of the Astros organization.” He’s so important that his job was given to owner Jim Crane’s son, who has no experience running the business side of an MLB team.

That news was met by Nolan Ryan, Reid’s father, tersely telling a Houston TV reporter via text that he won’t be returning as an adviser with the Astros.

As a result, the dream of Nolan’s return to the Texas Rangers suddenly was back in the minds of those who continue to believe that general manager Jon Daniels still sheathes on his hip the knife he plunged into Ryan’s back in 2013.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Strikeout King’s golden touch is what’s missing most in Arlington, they say.

All that has gone wrong with the Rangers since Ryan quit as team CEO in October 2013 is the direct result of Daniels’ incompetence and would have never happened had Ryan not succumbed to his stab wounds.

Yes, a segment of the fan base will go to their graves believing that.

Two things could change perception: Ryan, Daniels and ownership going on the record about Ryan’s exit (you guys all have my number), or the Rangers trying to patch up the Ryan relationship.

It’ll take more than selling Nolan Ryan Beef at Globe Life Field.

Maybe hiring Reid is the next step.

He has made his own name in baseball, working extensively with Minor League Baseball in addition to his Astros duties. No one who has met him has ever said a bad word about him, and his tenure as Astros president has been praised.

Reid wasn’t involved in baseball operations and neither was Nolan, despite the perception that he turned the Astros into world champions. That just isn’t the case.

Were the Rangers to engage Reid about a job, they would want him to become the chief operating officer. The Rangers have been operating without a team president since they removed that from Nolan’s title in 2013, and ownership partner Neil Leibman has been serving as the COO.

If Nolan still has a yearning to be part of a baseball team as he approaches 73 years old, the Rangers could find a spot for him. The analytic side has passed him by, but he can still evaluate talent and today’s pitchers would hang on his every word if given a chance to talk their craft with him.

Besides, it would be nice to have both Ryans in attendance at the Globe Life Field opener March 31, and any way to stick to the Astros would seem to be enticing to the Rangers.

And when the Astros’ development agreement with Triple A Round Rock ends, the Rangers could slide right back into Dell Diamond.

Of course, the Ryans would have to want what the Rangers could offer.

Reid has two daughters in school in the Houston area, one of whom graduates high school in the spring. He might not want to uproot his youngest daughter for her last years before college.

If the girls are to follow in their parents’ footsteps, they would attend TCU. Reid going to work for the Rangers would put him and his wife nearby. (Son Jackson plays baseball at Mary Hardin Baylor.)

Nolan, meanwhile, does whatever the heck he wants.

But who knows if the Rangers will even pick up the phone?

The news Thursday seems to be saying at least there’s a chance.