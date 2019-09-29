Someone call Congress. There appears to have been a Nolan-Rangers quid pro quo

Nolan Ryan received one of the loudest cheers of the day when introduced before he threw out the final first pitch at Globe Life Park. AP

The 2019 Texas Rangers season is over, and they went out with a bang.

They did everything well Sunday, sending Globe Life Park in baseball retirement a winner. The Rangers entertainment folks had a nice day, too, bringing in legendary players and President George W. Bush to say goodbye.

The Temple isn’t ready for retirement, but fans and players are ready for a roof. Arlington wasn’t going to risk losing the team to play that would provide comfort for the fans, so say hello to Globe Life Field.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a season-ending, ballpark-closing 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hello, Congress?

With all the current talk about a possible quid pro quo in Washington, there’s little doubt that one has taken place between the Rangers and Nolan Ryan.

The all-time Rangers great was the surprise guest to throw out the final ceremonial first pitch at Globe Life Park, a one-hopper to Kenny Rogers. The crowd loved it, all (maybe) 60 seconds of it.

As soon as Ryan was back in the dugout and out of the public eye, an announcement was made that Nolan Ryan-brand hot dogs and beef will be available beginning next season at Globe Life Field.

Here’s how Adam Schiff might frame a conversation between the Rangers and Ryan to convince him to return to Arlington since the first time since he resigned as club CEO:

Ray Davis: Nolan, we’d like you to throw out the final first pitch at Globe Life.

Nolan Ryan: Well, I’ve got some cattle to brand that day.

Davis: I can hire some folks to do that for you.

Ryan: I tell you what. How about you start selling my hot dogs and hamburger at the new place and I’ll throw your pitch?

Davis: Done.

Ryan: And I want some snow monkeys. You’ll love them.

Whatever it was, it worked was worth it. The 47,144 on hand went crazy as soon as Chuck Morgan introduced Ryan.

They know it might be a while before he’s seen in Arlington again.

Rotation bargains

Lance Lynn finished the season with perhaps his best start, allowing two hits and a run on a Aaron Judge homer. Lynn struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings and set a club record for 32 games with at least 100 pitches, beating Ryan by one.

He will appear on Cy Young ballots, though almost certainly behind Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole of the Houston Astros. Lynn won 16 games, matched teammate Mike Minor with 208 1/3 innings, and registered 246 strikeouts.

The Rangers paid him $11 million this season — $8 million in salary and $3 million of a $4 million signing bonus.

They paid Minor, who won 14 games and struck out 200 and was an All-Star, $9.5 million.

That’s quite a use of $20.5 million dollars, and they won’t make any more in 2020.

Lynn and Minor will still be a bargain even if they don’t replicate their 2019 seasons, which will be difficult to do.

The top of the rotation is in good shape. The rotation could border on great if the Rangers sign one or two quality starting pitchers.

A big if, but certainly possible.

“We can still look at it like we have a long way to go,” Lynn said. “We can be better, and we need to bring this young guys along with us.”

Good to see

The All-Time Globe Life Park team was introduced after the game, and it was pretty cool.

The loudest applause was reserved for Ivan Rodriguez, but Mike Napoli wasn’t far behind. Fans did the “Nap-o-li” chant, and did it loudly.

Josh Hamilton, Adrian Beltre, Michael Young, Rusty Greer and Elvis Andrus received some serious pop, too. Heck, they all did.

Well, except Alex Rodriguez. He was met with boos before a short, respectful applause broke out.

Also cool? The applause President Bush received when introduced after the fifth inning.

All in all, Globe Life Park was sent out in a classy way.