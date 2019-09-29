The final first pitch at Globe Life Park is thrown by ...

Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan throws against the Oakland As in his first appearance at the Oakland Coliseum since his no-hitter in 1990, June 12, 1992, Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Nikitin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Texas Rangers brought a legend back home in their on-field ceremony before the final game at Globe Life Park, having Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan throw out the first pitch.

Ryan threw it to Kenny Rogers, who pitched a perfect game in 1994.

This was Ryan’s first appearance at Globe Life Park since he resigned his post as club CEO in 2013 after tumultuous season in which his title and duties were reduced during spring training.

Ryan never played at Globe Life Park, retiring the season before it opened, but was the face of the franchise during their two World Series seasons in 2010 and 2011.

He has worked as a special adviser for the Houston Astros the past six seasons, though he has a limited role in that club’s operations.

President George W. Bush, who was part of the ownership group that built Globe Life Park, is also at the game.