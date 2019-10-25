Choo has surgery to fix his left shoulder. When do Rangers expect him to be ready?

Shin-Soo Choo is expected to be ready for spring training after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder last week in Arlington, the Texas Rangers said on Friday

Team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed the AC joint debridement. Choo received a cortisone shot in the joint early in spring training, saying then that it wouldn’t be an issue in the regular season.

While he apparently was bothered by it, Choo played a team-high 151 games, 81 of them in the outfield.

“Choo had his left AC joint scoped last week,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “It’s a relatively minor procedure with a timeline our medical staff believes will allow him to have a normal off-season. We expect he’ll be 100 percent before spring training.”

Choo, an All-Star in 2018, is entering the final year of a seven-year, $130 million contract he agreed to in December 2013. He led the Rangers in runs (93) in 2019 and on-base percentage (.371) among qualifying hitters.

He is one of four left-handed hitting corner outfielders on the roster, a logjam the Rangers will look to remedy this off-season with a trade. Right fielder Nomar Mazara is considered the most likely to be dealt.

Choo has full no-trade protection, but teams expressed interest in him last off-season and might again this winter with his contract down to only $21 million.