Questions remain, but this time Astros’ front office draws praise after Taubman fired

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch answers questions before Game 5 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman just days after defiantly defending him.

Taubman was accused of taunting a female reporter after the Astros won the ALCS late Saturday night. Witnesses corroborated the story. The Astros initially charged that SI fabricated the story.

But in the Astros’ statement announcing Taubman’s dismissal they now acknowledge that the story was accurate.

The Astros, who are trailing the Washington Nationals in 2-0 in the World Series, still seem to have an issue on their hands over who drafted and signed off on their initial response to the story, which was universally condemned for not only being tone deaf, but obnoxiously defiant.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

MLB announced it was investigating the matter earlier this week. It is unclear whether the league had a hand in the Astros’ decision to fire Taubman.

Taubman was targeting a female reporter with taunts over her objections to the team acquiring closer Roberto Osuna in 2018. Osuna was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child in May 2018, although the charge was later dropped.

Still missing from the @astros apology is how they f'ed up their initial statement. Yes, they should apologize for Taubman's behavior. But they need to specifically apologize for accusing @stephapstein of fabrication as well. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) October 24, 2019

So, the Astros confirm Brandon Taubman used credible domestic violence allegations to harass at least one reporter who he doesn’t like because she thinks domestic violence is bad. The org let him say he didn’t mean anything by it in part because he’s a loving husband. Disgusting. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 24, 2019

Astros fire Brandon Taubman, now need to fire whoever smeared Stephanie Apstein: https://t.co/ZHtJtbtHFM pic.twitter.com/BNvF53uFz7 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 24, 2019

Wish I felt today’s news comes close to resolving the issue. What about the years this young man spent in an industry that allowed him to believe his behavior would be tolerated. Even applauded. We have a long way to go. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) October 24, 2019

I wish it had come sooner and that the apology to @stephapstein would have been immediate but I’m happy we got to the right place. Kudos again to her for her bravery in telling an important story that plays a huge part in changing a culture. — Jenny Dial Creech (@jennydialcreech) October 24, 2019

This is a far better statement. Very pleased to see this from the #Astros. pic.twitter.com/h5qtCiCaIQ — Jenny Dial Creech (@jennydialcreech) October 24, 2019

Sometimes 1 strike and you're out.

Whether his 1st, Brandon Taubman is fired.

The Astros organization disgraced itself through much of this. Doesn't unring the bell, but made full apology.

All of us: Live, learn, and do better.

Now stepping off soapbox. — Charlie Pallilo (@Pallilo) October 24, 2019

Wait - I thought per the @astros the SI report was wrong. https://t.co/s5X3zgvFhq — Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) October 24, 2019

I doubt that Brandon Taubman drafted the Astros’ statement trashing a journalist. Nor did Brandon Taubman give the OK to send that trash into the world. Those who did should answer for it. Be accountable — just as they are forcing Brandon Taubman to be. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 24, 2019

Multiple former Astros FO folks reached out to media members to share stories of Brandon Taubman’s behavior. They wouldn’t go on the record, though, but they were considering going on the record. — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) October 24, 2019