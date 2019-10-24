Texas Rangers

Questions remain, but this time Astros’ front office draws praise after Taubman fired

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch answers questions before Game 5 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch answers questions before Game 5 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig AP

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman just days after defiantly defending him.

Taubman was accused of taunting a female reporter after the Astros won the ALCS late Saturday night. Witnesses corroborated the story. The Astros initially charged that SI fabricated the story.

But in the Astros’ statement announcing Taubman’s dismissal they now acknowledge that the story was accurate.

The Astros, who are trailing the Washington Nationals in 2-0 in the World Series, still seem to have an issue on their hands over who drafted and signed off on their initial response to the story, which was universally condemned for not only being tone deaf, but obnoxiously defiant.

MLB announced it was investigating the matter earlier this week. It is unclear whether the league had a hand in the Astros’ decision to fire Taubman.

Taubman was targeting a female reporter with taunts over her objections to the team acquiring closer Roberto Osuna in 2018. Osuna was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child in May 2018, although the charge was later dropped.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  