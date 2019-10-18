Want a pair of Globe Life Park keepsakes? Have $500 or $600? Here’s what you can get

Part of the Globe Life Park overhaul for football and soccer required the removal of some 6,000 seats. Those seats are now looking for a new home.

Your home.

The seats that have been yanked out, primarily along what was the first-base line and will now be the north end zone, will be available for purchase from the Texas Rangers over the next week.

Fans who owned full season tickets and suites in 2019 can purchase seats in pairs beginning at 9 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Tuesday. The window for partial season-ticket holders in 2019 to buy seats in pairs opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Oct. 25.

The cost is $500.

The rest of the seats will go on sale at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 for $600 a pair.

To purchase seats, email authentics@texasrangers.com.

Some other seats were removed from the left- and right-field corners in anticipation of giving high school bands a place to sit should Globe Life Park host any prep football games.

The Dallas Renegades of the XFL begin play at Globe Life Park on Feb. 8 with their season opener. The North Texas Soccer Club of the USL League One will begin play in April.

The playing surface will be synthetic turf for football and soccer.