Here’s what Globe Life Park will look like once it’s ready for XFL football, USL soccer

The transformation of Bob Stoops from the Texas Rangers’ home ballpark into a football and soccer venue is well underway, and it is on schedule to be football-ready by Feb. 1.

Crews have removed the baseball playing surface to grade the field for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL and for the North Texas Soccer Club of the USL League One.

The third-base dugout and the first 18 rows of seating will be removed to accommodate the north end zone of the football field and the north goal of the soccer pitch.

The plan is to add 3,800 permanent seats on the east side of the field, where left field and left-center were located for baseball.

"We're going to have one of the best setups in our XFL," Renegades coach and general manager said. "This is going to be a great venue to play. We're excited about it. A great venue for people to watch football and soccer."

Stoops was effusive in praising Sean Decker, the Rangers' senior vice president of operations and events. He has spearheaded the transformation, and said the work will be done before the Renegades open the season Feb. 8.

The field will be a synthetic turf provided by Shaw Sports Turf, the same company providing the surface for Globe Life Field. However, Decker said, the surfaces will be different.

The Rangers will sell only lower-bowl seats for both teams, and the expected capacity will push 20,000. It’s possible that seats on the club level, third deck and the upper deck of the home-run porch in the south end zone, formerly right field, will be available based on demand.

“We’re going to let sales take us up,” Decker said. “We’re going to sell out the lower bowl before we put the whole building up for sale.”

In addition to changes to the field, a broadcast booth and two booths for football coaches are built in renovated lower suites, two new auxiliary locker rooms are being built on the service level.

The Rangers’ clubhouse will become the Renegades’ locker room and coaches offices. Lockers will be added to the visiting locker room to accommodate Renegades opponents.