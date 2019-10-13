Music

Take a look at Billy Joel’s hit-filled setlist Saturday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
ARLINGTON

Billy Joel played a nearly non-stop, two-hour set of hits that had more than 40,000 singing and swaying along Saturday night at Globe Life Park.

Joel and his eight-piece band went on at 8:35 p.m. to the familiar sounds of the theme from “The Natural” film before ripping into his 1978 hit “My Life.”

He closed the 25-song set with “You May Be Right,” from his 1980 album “Glass Houses,” after a five-song encore.

Here’s Joel’s complete setlist from Saturday night:

My Life

Pressure

I Go To Extremes

Just the Way You Are

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

Honesty

Modern Woman

Tush (ZZ Top cover)

Shameless

Allentown

Downeaster Alexa

Don’t Ask me why

She’s Always A Woman

Only the Good Die Young

River of Dreams

Take It Easy (Eagles cover)

Nessun Dorma (Sung in Italian by guitarist Michael Delguidice)

Scenes From An Italian Restaurant

Piano Man

Encore 1

We Didn’t Start the Fire

Uptown Girl

It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me

Big Shot

You May Be Right (snippet of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll”)

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  