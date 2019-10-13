Music
Take a look at Billy Joel’s hit-filled setlist Saturday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington
Billy Joel played a nearly non-stop, two-hour set of hits that had more than 40,000 singing and swaying along Saturday night at Globe Life Park.
Joel and his eight-piece band went on at 8:35 p.m. to the familiar sounds of the theme from “The Natural” film before ripping into his 1978 hit “My Life.”
He closed the 25-song set with “You May Be Right,” from his 1980 album “Glass Houses,” after a five-song encore.
Here’s Joel’s complete setlist from Saturday night:
My Life
Pressure
I Go To Extremes
Just the Way You Are
Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
Honesty
Modern Woman
Tush (ZZ Top cover)
Shameless
Allentown
Downeaster Alexa
Don’t Ask me why
She’s Always A Woman
Only the Good Die Young
River of Dreams
Take It Easy (Eagles cover)
Nessun Dorma (Sung in Italian by guitarist Michael Delguidice)
Scenes From An Italian Restaurant
Piano Man
Encore 1
We Didn’t Start the Fire
Uptown Girl
It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me
Big Shot
You May Be Right (snippet of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll”)
