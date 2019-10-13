Take a look at Billy Joel’s hit-filled setlist Saturday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Billy Joel played a nearly non-stop, two-hour set of hits that had more than 40,000 singing and swaying along Saturday night at Globe Life Park.

Joel and his eight-piece band went on at 8:35 p.m. to the familiar sounds of the theme from “The Natural” film before ripping into his 1978 hit “My Life.”

He closed the 25-song set with “You May Be Right,” from his 1980 album “Glass Houses,” after a five-song encore.

Here’s Joel’s complete setlist from Saturday night:

My Life



Pressure



I Go To Extremes



Just the Way You Are



Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)



Honesty



Modern Woman



Tush (ZZ Top cover)



Shameless



Allentown



Downeaster Alexa



Don’t Ask me why



She’s Always A Woman



Only the Good Die Young



River of Dreams



Take It Easy (Eagles cover)



Nessun Dorma (Sung in Italian by guitarist Michael Delguidice)



Scenes From An Italian Restaurant



Piano Man



Encore 1



We Didn’t Start the Fire



Uptown Girl



It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me



Big Shot



You May Be Right (snippet of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll”)