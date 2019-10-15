Former Oklahoma QB Landry Jones reunited with Bob Stoops in XFL

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dallas Renegades have a familiar face at quarterback.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones has been assigned to the Renegades, the XFL announced on Tuesday. The decision will reunite Jones with his old college coach Bob Stoops, who is the head coach/ general manager of the Renegades.

Jones left Oklahoma as the school’s leader in passing yards (16,646) and passing touchdowns (123). During his years at the school (2009-12), the Sooners went 40-13 with three season-ending finishes in the Top 25.

Jones was a fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and spent six seasons in the NFL. He played primarily with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2013-17) and also had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2018) and Oakland Raiders (2019).

Here’s the list of QB assignments by the XFL:

DALLAS RENEGADES: Landry Jones

DC DEFENDERS: Cardale Jones

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS: Philip Walkers

LOS ANGELES WILDCATS: Luis Perez

NEW YORK GUARDIANS: Matt McGloin

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS: Jordan Ta’amu

SEATTLE DRAGONS: Brandon Silvers

TAMPA BAY VIPERS: Aaron Murray

The XFL’s season is scheduled to start on Feb. 8. It’s a 10-week regular season with four teams advancing to the playoffs on April 18-19, and the championship game scheduled for April 26.

The Renegades will play their home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington.