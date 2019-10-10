College Sports
Here’s a list of TCU players (and others from Texas colleges) in the XFL Draft
The XFL Draft is next Tuesday and Wednesday, and the startup football league is announcing its player pool throughout the week. Here’s a look at TCU players in the pool, as well as other notable players from Texas colleges (this list will be updated):
TCU
WR John Diarse
TE Cole Hunt
LB Stansly Maponga
WR Taj Williams
DB Nick Orr
DB Ranthony Texada
Texas
WR Jerrod Heard
DE Cedric Reed
WR Armanti Foreman
LS Nate Boyer
OT Donald Hawkins
DT Paul Boyette
Texas Tech
LB Terrance Builltt
DB Jah’Shawn Johnson
LB Will Smith
Baylor
OT Blake Muir
TE Cordon Moog
CB KJ Morton
WR KC Cannon
Texas A&M
TE Nate Askew
DB Deshawn Capers-Smith
LS Austin Frey
TE Cam Clear
OC Patrick Lewis
RB Trey Williams
P Shane Tripucka
SMU
DE Taylor Reed
CB Sterling Moore
North Texas
OT Riley Mayfield
RB Lance Dunbar
Houston
OT Naty Rodgers
WR Demarcus Ayers
DB Garrett Davis
OG Mason Denley
CB Nick Watkins
Texas State
DB Stephan Johnson
Texas A&M-Kingsville
TE Stehly Reden
West Texas A&M
DE John Sheehy
UTEP
RB Winston Dimel
Sam Houston State
WR Yedidiah Louis
UTSA
WR Josh Stewart
DT Jason Neill
Stephen F. Austin
TE Zach Conque
Tarleton State
RB Xavier Turner
CB Dashuan Phillips
DT Tyrell Thompson
Incarnate Word
P Joseph Zema
DE Malik Harris
SW Assembly of God
QB CJ Collins
Mary Hardin-Baylor
CB Reggie Cole
Angelo State
TE Jalyn Judkins
McMurry
WR Delfonte Diamond
