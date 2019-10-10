Here’s a list of TCU players (and others from Texas colleges) in the XFL Draft

SHARE COPY LINK

The XFL Draft is next Tuesday and Wednesday, and the startup football league is announcing its player pool throughout the week. Here’s a look at TCU players in the pool, as well as other notable players from Texas colleges (this list will be updated):

TCU

WR John Diarse

TE Cole Hunt

OT Tayo Fabuluje

LB Stansly Maponga

WR Taj Williams

DB Nick Orr

DB Ranthony Texada

Texas

WR Jerrod Heard

DE Cedric Reed

WR Armanti Foreman

LS Nate Boyer

OT Donald Hawkins

DT Paul Boyette

Texas Tech

LB Terrance Builltt

DB Jah’Shawn Johnson

LB Will Smith

Baylor

OT Blake Muir

TE Cordon Moog

CB KJ Morton

WR KC Cannon

Texas A&M

TE Nate Askew

DB Deshawn Capers-Smith

LS Austin Frey

TE Cam Clear

OC Patrick Lewis

RB Trey Williams

P Shane Tripucka

SMU

DE Taylor Reed

CB Sterling Moore

North Texas

OT Riley Mayfield

RB Lance Dunbar

Houston

OT Naty Rodgers

WR Demarcus Ayers

DB Garrett Davis

OG Mason Denley

CB Nick Watkins

Texas State

DB Stephan Johnson

Texas A&M-Kingsville

TE Stehly Reden

West Texas A&M

DE John Sheehy

UTEP

RB Winston Dimel

Sam Houston State

WR Yedidiah Louis

UTSA

WR Josh Stewart

DT Jason Neill

Stephen F. Austin

TE Zach Conque

Tarleton State

RB Xavier Turner

CB Dashuan Phillips

DT Tyrell Thompson

Incarnate Word

P Joseph Zema

DE Malik Harris

SW Assembly of God

QB CJ Collins

Mary Hardin-Baylor

CB Reggie Cole

Angelo State

TE Jalyn Judkins

McMurry

WR Delfonte Diamond