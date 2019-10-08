Rangers unveil start times for all 33 games on their 2020 spring training season

SHARE COPY LINK

The countdown clock for Texas Rangers spring training games started Sept. 29 after the final out of the 2019 regular season.

Only 135 days to go.

The Rangers updated their 2020 spring schedule Tuesday with game times and the addition of a game. That leaves the Rangers with 33 games ahead of the 2020 regular season.

The 31-game Cactus League schedule will is scheduled to begin Feb. 21 against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. The Rangers will play 17 games in Surprise, Ariz.

The Rangers and Royals share Surprise Stadium and work out on opposite sides of the Surprise Recreation Campus.

Once the Cactus League winds down, the Rangers will fly home for their first game of any kind at Globe Life Field on March 23 in an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Rangers will likely play March 24 at Globe Life Field against Rangers minor-leaguers in another exhibition. The regular season opens March 26 at Seattle.

Season tickets, mini-plans and specialty packages go on sale online only Oct. 19 at SurpriseSpringTraining.com. Online sales for individual game tickets begin Nov. 16 at texasrangers.com.

The Surprise Stadium Box Office will open Jan. 4 for walk-up sales. For more information call 623-222-2222.

2020 Rangers spring schedule

All times are Central Time Zone

Feb. 21: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 22: vs. Brewers, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 23: vs. Mariners, Peoria Sports Complex, 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. Reds, Goodyear Ballpark, 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 25: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 26: vs. Rockies, Salt River Fields, 2:10 p.m.

Feb. 27: vs. Cubs, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 28: vs. Angels, Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2:10 p.m.

Feb. 29: vs. White Sox, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 1: vs. Dodgers, Camelback Ranch, 2:05 p.m.

March 2: vs. Indians, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 3: vs. Giants, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 4: vs. Rockies, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 5: vs. Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

vs. Cubs, Sloan Park, 2:05 p.m.

March 6: vs. Padres, Peoria Sports Complex, 7:40 p.m.

March 7: vs. Brewers, Maryvale Ballpark, 2:05 p.m.

March 8: vs. Dodgers, Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 9: vs. A’s, Surprise Stadium, 8:05 p.m.

March 10: vs. White Sox, Camelback Ranch, 3:05 p.m.

March 11: vs. Giants, Scottsdale Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 12: Off

March 13: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium, 8:05 p.m.

vs. A’s, HoHoKam Park, 9:35 p.m.

March 14: vs. Diamonbacks (ss), Salt River Fields, 3:10 p.m.

March 15: vs. Angels (ss), Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 16: vs. Mariners, Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 17: vs. Giants, Scottsdale Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 18: vs. Indians, Goodyear Ballpark, 3:05 p.m.

March 19: vs. Padres, Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 20: vs. Reds, Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 21: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 22: Off

March 23: vs. Cardinals, 7:05 p.m., Globe Life Field

March 24: vs. Rangers minor-leaguers, 1:05 p.m.