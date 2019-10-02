Dramatic error by former Fort Worth-area prep star dooms Brewers in NL Wild Card

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson, left, and catcher Kurt Suzuki celebrate with teammates after closing out a National League wild-card baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington. Washington won 4-3. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP

A former local prep star played a starring role in the National League Wild Card game Tuesday night but not in the way he would have preferred.

Trent Grisham, who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft out of Richland High School, made a disastrous fielding error in the eighth inning as the Washington Nationals rallied for a 4-3 win over Grisham’s Milwaukee Brewers.

The Nationals advanced to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The Brewers’ season comes to an abrupt end.

Milwaukee was leading 3-1 for much of the game after scoring three runs in the first two innings against Nationals’ starter Max Scherzer. Grisham scored one of the three runs when Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

In the eighth, Grisham, a rookie who was called up on Aug. 1, charged Juan Soto’s, two-out, bases-loaded single to right but Grisham’s angle and the ball’s apparent bad hop allowed it to skip by him. All three runs scored and the Nationals took a dramatic one-run lead before closing it out in the ninth.