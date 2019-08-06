High School Baseball

Former Richland baseball standout records first MLB hit and home run in same game

Trent Grisham was golfing when the Milwaukee Brewers called him up on July 31.

Grisham, who went by Trent Clark when he was a standout player at Richland, made his MLB debut the next day. On Sunday, he recorded his first major league hit and hit his first career home run.

He picked up his first career RBI during his debut on Aug. 1 at Oakland.

On Sunday while playing against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Grisham went 3 for 4 with a home run off relief pitcher Tyler Chatwood in the eighth inning that went 398 feet to center field.

The Brewers’ lead-off hitter started the game with a single to right off former Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish. He added his second hit with an infield single off Darvish in the fifth.

Grisham, who changed his name after his mother’s maiden name in 2017, was named Star-Telegram all-area player of the year in 2015, the same year he was a first-round draft pick by Milwaukee (15th overall).

In four seasons in the minors, Grisham batted .255 with 45 home runs and 192 RBIs in 451 career games. He had hit 26 homers with 71 RBIs, 22 doubles and a .407 batting average this season with Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A San Antonio.

