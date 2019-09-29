Texas Rangers, fans say final farewell to their baseball ‘cathedral’

One final walk through the Globe Life Park concourse Fans fill the Globe Life Park concourse one final time before the Texas Rangers played the New York Yankees in ballpark's final game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans fill the Globe Life Park concourse one final time before the Texas Rangers played the New York Yankees in ballpark's final game.

The Texas Rangers and their fans said goodbye to their home for the past quarter century Sunday afternoon.

The Rangers played their final game at Globe Life Park after 26 seasons. They beat the New York Yankees 6-1 in the season finale.

Texas will play in the $1.2 billion, retractable-roof Globe Life Field in 2020. Construction is on-going just south of Globe Life Park. It’s expected to be complete in March. The Rangers’ Opening Day in their new park is scheduled for March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sunday’s farewell was filled with memories and surprises.

Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan made a surprise appearance to throw out the final first pitch and Kenny Rogers, who threw a perfect game for the Rangers in the ballpark’s inaugural season, caught the final pitch.

How can you not be romantic about baseball? pic.twitter.com/k6P5jfpXjo — #FarewellGLP (@Rangers) September 29, 2019

Both only made cameos on Sunday. Ryan flew right back to Georgetown where he was hosting a charity golf tournament. Rogers also had a golf tournament obligation. It was the first time Ryan has made an appearance on behalf of the Rangers since leaving the club in 2013.

The Fort Worth Symphony orchestra played the Star-Spangled Banner as it did to open the ballpark on April 3, 1994.

It was 91 degrees when Lance Lynn threw his first pitch of the game. It was a blast furnace-reminder of why the Rangers are moving indoors. In fact, the temperature rose to 93 over the first several innings.

Former President George W. Bush was on hand for the finale, along with former Rangers president Tom Schieffer. Bush previously owned a majority interest in the club when building the ballpark was conceived. He called the ballpark a cathedral while sitting with former first lady Laura Bush and Deedie Rose, the widow of Rusty Rose, Bush’s former Rangers ownership partner.

“I think it showed our commitment to the fans,” Bush said to Emily Jones in an interview during the game on Fox Sports Southwest. “This is a fabulous ballpark. And Arlington showed a commitment to the citizens that they want to have an entertainment center. It was a great fit.”

You know this is a big deal when even the former PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES is here!



George W. Bush sat down with @EmilyJonesMcCoy to talk GLP memories and his infamous photobomb!#TogetherWe | #FarewellGLP pic.twitter.com/VY2hMVLu2i — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) September 29, 2019

Former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene, who helped keep the Rangers in town by spearheading the construction of the ballpark in 1994, unveiled the countdown sign in the left field upper deck where the Rangers counted down the games remaining in the ballpark. The final sign revealed Globe Life Field’s Opening Day.

After the game, the the Rangers introduced members of the All-Globe Life Park team, including Adrian Beltre, Josh Hamilton and Colby Lewis. Greene led a parade moving homeplate from Globe Life Park to Globe Life Field.

Some of the final moments from the final game at Globe Life Park:

Last hit: Yankees’ Clint Frazier, single to the center field, 9th inning

Last Rangers’ hit: Rougned Odor, single in the 7th

Last home run: Aaron Judge, Yankees, in the 3rd off Lance Lynn

Last strikeout: Jose Leclerc struck out Giancarlo Stanton for the final out.

Last run scored: Jose Trevino, Rangers, in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Willie Calhoun

Final winning pitcher: Lance Lynn, Rangers