Adrian Beltre’s 3,000th hit was everything great about game: Family, milestones, history

Adrian Beltre called seeing his kids on the field for the moment his greatest memory Adrian Beltre said seeing the joy in his kids' eyes after they joined him on the field to celebrate his 3,000th hit was the most special moment in his life. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adrian Beltre said seeing the joy in his kids' eyes after they joined him on the field to celebrate his 3,000th hit was the most special moment in his life.

Nothing holds the fabric of baseball together like its history. From one generation to the next, stories and memories are passed down.

Milestones and records are one of the best ways in which the game stays interesting. All-time record holders help us put a player’s greatness in context, if not perfectly, at least with how the game is measured in terms of statistics.

One of the most important of these player milestones is 3,000 hits. Only 32 players in the history of the game have accomplished the feat. It takes skill and longevity to pull off.

When Adrian Beltre ripped a double down the left-field line on July 30, 2017, at Globe Life Park he joined the elite club at age 38 and four months. Beltre and the Rangers had been building to the moment and it will always remain one of the greatest in the ballpark’s 25-year history.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It will always be one the fan favorites, not only because it was a historic personal achievement that slammed home the fact that Beltre will be a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, but the way in which the moment was celebrated right then and there at the ballpark.

Beltre was joined by his kids AJ, Cassie and Camilla on the field after they unveiled a banner in the outfield celebrating the milestone. The images and video footage of Beltre kneeling down to hug his son AJ will always remain special and forever tied to Beltre’s baseball achievement.

It doesn’t hurt either that Beltre is one of the most beloved players in club history.

The moment encapsulates the best of baseball — family, fathers and sons, history and pageantry.

SHARE COPY LINK Adrian Beltre said he felt like he was in a cloud as he rounded first base on a fourth-inning double for his 3,000th hit Sunday afternoon.