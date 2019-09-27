Favorite memories, moments from the media who called Globe Life Park their office

‘I won’t miss the heat,’ Texas Rangers, fans share memories of Globe Life Park Texas Rangers announcers, former player Michael Young and a fan share memories, thoughts about Globe Life Park before the last games at the park. The baseball team is moving next door to Globe Life Field in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers announcers, former player Michael Young and a fan share memories, thoughts about Globe Life Park before the last games at the park. The baseball team is moving next door to Globe Life Field in 2020.

We all have our favorite moment or memory at Globe Life Park.

That includes the broadcasters, reporters and media members who have covered the team through the Texas Rangers’ greatest triumphs and their leanest of low points.

The Rangers move to Globe Life Field in March.

Here is a collection of the fondest moments and memories from some of those who have called the ballpark in Arlington their office over the years:

Eric Nadel, Rangers’ Hall of Fame radio announcer: “The home run porch. [Former Rangers president] Tom Schieffer took me out here when it was under construction and pointed out the different features and when he showed me that I was so happy because I loved Tigers Stadium. It was my favorite ballpark of all-time. I loved the way the home run porch looked and I was so glad we were going to have something like that. It was a big deal when guys hit it up there — it didn’t happen that often. Now it happens all of the time.”

Emily Jones, Rangers’ dugout reporter: “I think I will miss the familiarity of it. I know this place like the back of my hand. I know which hitters are most likely to send a screaming foul ball into the camera well. I know when really important people are going to be sitting in the dugout suite (hint — it has to do with the spread). It’s taken me 15 years to figure all this stuff out, and change is hard, but bring on the AC!”

TR Sullivan, MLB.com: “I will never forget the first exhibition game on April 1 [1994] against the Mets, getting to the ballpark early in the morning, walking down the tunnel and into the dugout and seeing the entire ballpark for the first time. There seemed to be a golden haze in the morning sun that hung over the park and just a magical feeling in the air. Seeing the Ballpark in Arlington for the first time was an experience I will never forget.”

Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News: “I will miss its majesty. Even though it was an office for me, it felt like some place special. From the parapets on the outside to the lattice work inside. Most parks are special because of the memories that were created within. This park stands out not just for so many special moments in Rangers history, but because of its own elegance.”

Matt Hicks, Rangers radio broadcaster: “My first broadcast was from here. That will always be special. I’ll always remember that. The most unique aspect of this ballpark is the [right field] home run porch. I like everything about the way this venue looks, especially when you’re looking from this view [the Rangers’ radio booth is just to the right of home plate looking straight across from the home run porch.] I’m definitely going to miss that because it ties this facility to the past.”

Jared Sandler, KRLD/105.3 The Fan: “I essentially grew up there and all my baseball memories are inside that building. My dad surprised me with tickets the day Gary Matthews Jr. made his amazing catch [in July 2006 when Sandler was 15]. We always joke that was the second-best catch that day because my dad caught a foul ball with his bare hands and gave it to me and I still have that ball to this day. That kind of represents the role baseball played in my upbringing and my relationship with my father and learning to love the game thanks in part to him.”

Dana Larson, Fox Sports Southwest: “I will miss most the incredible view I had from my post-game perch out in left field. I’ve been very lucky to have looked out that window for so many big games. Even better, I never had to wash that window!”

Jeff Wilson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram: “The view from behind home plate, looking out toward center field, is unique in baseball. It’s a classic look. It’s one of the best in baseball, especially for a completely enclosed stadium. There’s no downtown skyline or river or bay to add to the beauty of the ballpark. It’s straight-up terrific design and architecture, some of which honors past ballparks. It’s been my view the since 2008, and it will be missed.”

Brad Sham, Dallas Cowboys radio voice (and former Rangers radio play-by-play): “It really was a great place to watch a ball game. I had a great seat in the house next to Eric [Nadel] for three years. I watched the All-Star Game from the stands and I have been a partial season-ticket holder for the past several years.”

Sean Bass, KTCK/1310 AM The Ticket: “Every time I walk up to the ballpark I can’t help but think of my father. We went countless times growing up and into my adulthood. He and one of his friends went in on a season ticket package in 1996 on a pair of seats down the third-base line. Of course, that was the first year the club went to the playoffs. Guys like Ken Hill, Daryl Hamilton and Kevin Elster will always hold a special place in my baseball heart.

“I was 14 years old. That was the first time I obsessed over magic numbers. I wasn’t driving and girls weren’t completely dominating thoughts just yet. So many lifelong memories were made that summer and into fall with my dad. Those memories were at the temple.”

Eleno Ornelas, Rangers’ Spanish radio broadcaster: ”I’ll never forget my first game in 2000. It was an exhibition game against St. Louis. I’ll also never forget when Neftali struck out A-Rod and I said at the end, “Alex, on your face!” Tom Grieve told me I should make that my trademark so every time we win, I say ‘On your face!’”

Mike Peasley, ESPN/103.3 FM: “I will never forget how loud the stadium could get. From Neftali Feliz striking out A-Rod in the 2010 ALCS to Mike Napoli’s go-ahead, two-run double in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the 2011 World Series … that noise is something I will always remember most about Globe Life Park.”

Ty Walker, KTCK/1310 The Ticket: “Every time I walk into Globe Life Park, I can’t help but be reminded that this place actually made us a real major league team. Finally a REAL ballpark! I’ve got great memories from Arlington Stadium, but The Globe made us legit.”

John Rhadigan, Fox Sports Southwest: “I had the pleasure of interviewing Colby Lewis on the field 1-on-1 immediately following the win over the Yankees in game Game 6 of the [2010] ALCS. During the interview I felt the joy and the relief that the fans were feeling that day. I did not even go into the champagne soaked clubhouse because I wanted to savor the moment with so many fans who had been waiting 37 years for the chance to cheer for their team in the World Series.”

Anthony Andro, former Star-Telegram/Fox Sports Southwest writer: “Everyone likes to point to the ALCS clincher in 2010 as their favorite moment at Globe Life Park. But if you were covering the team, odds are you didn’t see it as most of the media was waiting in the third-base tunnel to get on the field. The best moment I saw was Game 4 of the 2011 World Series when Derek Holland delivered the greatest pitching performance in franchise history. One night after the club got pummeled by Albert Pujols and the Cardinals, Holland had Globe Life on the edge of its seat with every pitch in his eight innings. I’ve never seen the park like that.”

Levi Weaver, The Athletic: “I will miss being able to walk into the place where so many personal memories were born. As far as picking a favorite goes … perhaps it’s recency bias, but I think my favorite personal memory has to be running in the Dot Race against Tim Dillard this season, and being surprised as I walked up the first-base bleachers by my wife Heather and our two kids, Lincoln and Holland, who were wearing custom-made “Go Blue Dot” t-shirts.My favorite baseball memory that I was present for has to be Adrián Beltré’s 3,000th hit; watching his kids go reveal the sign in right field was quite a moment. Or maybe the chaos of the Rougned Odor/Jose Bautista fight, which was the first brawl I had seen in person.”

Stephen Hawkins, Associated Press: “I was there when Josh Hamilton homered off Roy Oswalt in 2010, Gary Matthews Jr. made that all-time highlight catch and for Adrian Beltre’s 3,000th hit. Those are among the moments I’m glad I got to experience in person in my 20 seasons at the ballpark. Still, the most electric was that October night in 2010 when the Rangers clinched their first AL pennant, with the last pitch being that called third strike to A-Rod.”

