Rangers main TV team entering third season on FSSW

Dave Raymond and CJ Nitkowski will return for their third season together in the Texas Rangers television booth for Fox Sports Southwest.

The network, which is entering its 19th season airing the Rangers, including the fifth as the sole television rights holder, will telecast 160 regular-season games in 2019.

Field reporter Emily Jones returns for her 15th season covering the club. Erin Hartigan, John Rhadigan, Lesley McCaslin, and Sarah Merrifield will contribute as in-game reporters as well.

FOX Sports Southwest’s comprehensive coverage will also feature Rangers Insider, a bi-weekly all-access show hosted by Hartigan. Each 30-minute episode will include player and coach profiles, complete with exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and interviews designed to bring fans closer to their hometown team.

Tom Grieve will work 58 games as an analyst in his 25th season in the Rangers’ booth. Nitkowski will work the bulk of the telecasts as the lead analyst but will do play-by-play on select games. Former Ranger David Murphy will join the booth as an additional analyst on select games.

The two games not broadcast on FSSW will be nationally-televised: July 11 against the Houston Astros (ESPN) and August 11 at the Los Angeles Angels (FS1).

All Rangers programming, including games and studio shows on FSSW will be available on FOX Sports GO app online.