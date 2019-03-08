Arlington isn’t the only city getting a Texas Rangers makeover

Arlington isn’t the only place getting a Texas Rangers upgrade.

The Rangers announced construction on a 68,000 square foot facility at their spring training facility in Surprise has begun.

The housing and meeting facility will accommodate as many as 180 Rangers players and staff. It will be located at the northeast corner of North Bullard Avenue and West Greenway Road, just across the street from their Surprise Stadium complex.

The team’s $1.2 billion, retractable roof stadium Globe Life Field is set to open in 2020, just south of Globe Life Park.

“This new facility will be a game changer for our player development program in Surprise,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “We will be able to provide our young players with not only a great off-the-field living experience but also learning opportunities that have not been available currently. It will bring the organization closer together.”

The multi-story, 68,280 square-foot facility will include classrooms and meeting space and will be used year-round, including extended spring training, Arizona rookie league, instructional league and other baseball programs.

The Surprise Zoning and Planning Committee approved the construction on February 19 and by the city council gave the green light on Tuesday.





The facility, which is expected to completed this year, will include a two-story common area building. It will be connected to a three-story residential building. The common area is nearly 13,000 square feet and includes a lobby and reception area, a dining area, recreation room and outdoor patio space on the first floor. The second floor common area will include an auditorium, classrooms and fitness area.

The residential building is over 53,000 square feet and includes 36 units that will hold up to 180 people at a time.

Among the features will be lounge areas and a laundry room.