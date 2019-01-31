Rangers make major decision for Globe Life Field. You’re probably not going to like it

You knew this was coming.

The Texas Rangers will play on synthetic turf when they open play at Globe Life Field in 2020, not real grass.

Shaw Sports Turf will make the synthetic grass field being installed at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark Globe Life Field. Shaw Sports Turf Shaw Sports Turf

The club announced the decision Thursday in a press release.

Shaw Sports Turf will provide the synthetic grass field for the retractable-roof stadium.

The Rangers say they spent almost two years researching turf options that would “satisfy the club’s total requirements for player safety, team performance, and fan experience.”

“From our first visit with the staff at Shaw Sports Turf, we were clear that a synthetic grass surface for Globe Life Field would only be a consideration if it could deliver the best surface in Major League Baseball and address the concerns we had related to impact on the players,” Rangers executive Rob Matwick said in a release. “Months of detailed research that included extensive input from our Baseball Operations group from both a health and performance aspect have resulted in this decision.”