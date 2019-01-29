Rangers officially announce signing of RHP Shawn Kelley

The Texas Rangers officially landed a bullpen arm on Tuesday.

The organization announced that veteran right-hander Shawn Kelley has signed a one-year deal for 2019 with a club option for 2020 that guarantees him $2.75 million. A source confirmed that Kelley will make $2.5 million next season plus incentives.

The club option for 2020 is for $2.5 million plus incentives with a buyout of $250,000.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers designated outfielder John Andreoli for assignment.

The 35-year-old Kelley provides an experienced reliever for the Rangers. He combined to go 2-0 with a 2.94 ERA over 54 relief appearances with Washington and Oakland. Opposing hitters batted just .122 (5 for 41) with runners in scoring position against Kelley.

For his career, Kelley has a career record of 27-23 with a 3.67 ERA. He has spent time with Seattle (2009-12), the New York Yankees (2013-14), San Diego (2015), Washington (2016-18) and Oakland (2018).

The Rangers have seven days to trade, release or outright Andreoli to the minor leagues. Andreoli, acquired off waivers from Seattle earlier this month, reached the big leagues last season and played in a combined 26 games with Seattle and Baltimore.

The Rangers open spring training next month and have 62 players scheduled to start in big league camp -- a full 40-man roster and 22 non-roster invitees.