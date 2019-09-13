You’re not the only one who will miss Globe Life Park. This A’s slugger will, too.

Texas Rangers’ Ronald Guzman, left, looks on as Oakland Athletics’ Khris Davis rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

For all of us who are sad to say goodbye to Globe Life Park, there’s probably no one more sad than Oakland Athletics’ slugger Khris Davis.

Davis has enjoyed playing against the Rangers over the years, especially in Arlington. The designated hitter hit two more home runs Friday night to help slug the A’s to a 14-9 win.

The game included seven homers, including five by the A’s. Davis hit a solo homer in the second off Brock Burke and followed with a three-run homer to right-center field in the third to give Oakland a brief 6-4 lead.

Danny Santana’s three-run homer in the bottom of the third regained a 7-6 lead for Texas but Ramon Laureano’s three-run homer in the sixth off of Ian Gibaut put the A’s back on top 10-7. Oakland added four runs in the ninth, including a two-run homer by Marcus Semien. Texas rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning after loading the bases with no outs.

Davis now has 19 homers at Globe Life Park, second only to Jason Giambi (20 homers) for most by a opposing player. He has two more games to eclipse Giambi. The Rangers will move into Globe Life Field next March.

All but one of Davis’ 32 career homers against the Rangers have come since he joined Oakland for the 2016 season. He hit 10 against Texas that season, seven in 2017 and 10 more last season. This has been a relatively slow year for him by comparison. Only four of his 22 homers have come against the Rangers, although he still has five games remaining against Texas pitching, including three next week in Oakland.

With his two homers Friday night, Davis tied David Ortiz, Carlos Delgado and Tino Martinez with 19 homers at Globe Life Park.

“It’s a good stadium. It’s just another stadium, but I’ll miss it a little. I have good memories here,” Davis told MLB.com before the series opener. “The air’s lighter when it’s hot. It’s a combination of things. It’s just a comfortable place. It’s always hot, and I like hitting in that.”

Davis’ 19 homers at Globe Life Park are the most he has hit in any opposing ballpark. The next closest is 12 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It’s not just the long ball, either. Davis has career highs in runs, hits and doubles here. His 42 RBIs in Arlington also wildly dwarf his numbers in other parks. The next closest is 21 at T-Mobile Park. Oh, and he was batting .308 with a .774 slugging percentage at Globe Life entering Friday’s game.

So Globe Life Field’s retractable roof will be good for no other reason than to get Khris Davis out of the heat in 2020. Maybe he won’t love Arlington so much anymore.

Most homers by an opposing hitter at Globe Life Park:

Player, Homers (Plate appearances)

1. Jason Giambi, 20 (81)

T-2. Khris Davis, 19 (68)

T-2. David Ortiz, 19 (77)

T-2. Tino Martinez, 19 (70)

T-2. Carlos Delgado, 19 (59)

T-6. Tim Salmon, 18 (79)

T-6. Troy Glaus, 18 (69)

8. Albert Pujols, 17 (66)

9. Garret Anderson, 16 (73)

T-10. Mike Trout, 15 (73)

T-10. Eric Chavez, 15 (69)