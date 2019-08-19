Here’s the Texas Rangers’ full 32-game spring training schedule for 2020

Woodward hopes Rangers’ glove issues are temporary Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward hopes his team snaps out of the fielding woes that hurt them in a four-game sweep to the Minnesota Twins. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward hopes his team snaps out of the fielding woes that hurt them in a four-game sweep to the Minnesota Twins.

The Texas Rangers announced their 2020 spring training schedule Monday, one week after announcing their 2020 regular season schedule.

The first game of their 30-game Cactus League season is scheduled for Feb. 22 at Surprise Stadium in Arizona against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Rangers will play 16 games at Surprise Stadium, 15 as the home team and the other as the visitor March 21 in the spring finale against the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers and Royals share Surprise Stadium and work out on opposite sides of the Surprise Recreation Campus.

After departing the desert, the Rangers will play their first game at Globe Life Field on March 23 in an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rangers will also have an exhibition March 24, two days before the open the regular season at Seattle, but have not yet scheduled an opponent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Times for 31 of the 32 games are to be announced.

2020 Rangers spring schedule

Feb. 22: vs. Brewers, Surprise Stadium

Feb. 23: vs. Mariners, Peoria Sports Complex

Feb. 24: vs. Reds, Goodyear Ballpark

Feb. 25: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium

Feb. 26: vs. Rockies, Salt River Fields

Feb. 27: vs. Cubs, Surprise Stadium

Feb. 28: vs. Angels, Tempe Diablo Stadium

Feb. 29: vs. White Sox, Surprise Stadium

March 1: vs. Dodgers, Camelback Ranch

March 2: vs. Indians, Surprise Stadium

March 3: vs. Giants, Surprise Stadium

March 4: vs. Rockies, Surprise Stadium

March 5: vs. Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium

vs. Cubs, Sloan Park

March 6: vs. Padres, Peoria Sports Complex

March 7: vs. Brewers, Maryvale Ballpark

March 8: vs. Dodgers, Surprise Stadium

March 9: vs. A’s, Surprise Stadium

March 10: vs. White Sox, Camelback Ranch

March 11: vs. Giants, Scottsdale Stadium

March 12: Off

March 13: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium

vs. A’s, HoHoKam Park

March 14: vs. Diamonbacks (ss), Salt River Fields

March 15: vs. Angels (ss), Surprise Stadium

March 16: vs. Mariners, Surprise Stadium

March 17: vs. Giants, Scottsdale Stadium

March 18: vs. Indians, Goodyear Ballpark

March 19: vs. Padres, Surprise Stadium

March 20: vs. Reds, Surprise Stadium

March 21: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium

March 22: Off

March 23: vs. Cardinals, 7 p.m., Globe Life Field

March 24: TBD