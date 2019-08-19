Texas Rangers
Here’s the Texas Rangers’ full 32-game spring training schedule for 2020
The Texas Rangers announced their 2020 spring training schedule Monday, one week after announcing their 2020 regular season schedule.
The first game of their 30-game Cactus League season is scheduled for Feb. 22 at Surprise Stadium in Arizona against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Rangers will play 16 games at Surprise Stadium, 15 as the home team and the other as the visitor March 21 in the spring finale against the Kansas City Royals.
The Rangers and Royals share Surprise Stadium and work out on opposite sides of the Surprise Recreation Campus.
After departing the desert, the Rangers will play their first game at Globe Life Field on March 23 in an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rangers will also have an exhibition March 24, two days before the open the regular season at Seattle, but have not yet scheduled an opponent.
Times for 31 of the 32 games are to be announced.
2020 Rangers spring schedule
Feb. 22: vs. Brewers, Surprise Stadium
Feb. 23: vs. Mariners, Peoria Sports Complex
Feb. 24: vs. Reds, Goodyear Ballpark
Feb. 25: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium
Feb. 26: vs. Rockies, Salt River Fields
Feb. 27: vs. Cubs, Surprise Stadium
Feb. 28: vs. Angels, Tempe Diablo Stadium
Feb. 29: vs. White Sox, Surprise Stadium
March 1: vs. Dodgers, Camelback Ranch
March 2: vs. Indians, Surprise Stadium
March 3: vs. Giants, Surprise Stadium
March 4: vs. Rockies, Surprise Stadium
March 5: vs. Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium
vs. Cubs, Sloan Park
March 6: vs. Padres, Peoria Sports Complex
March 7: vs. Brewers, Maryvale Ballpark
March 8: vs. Dodgers, Surprise Stadium
March 9: vs. A’s, Surprise Stadium
March 10: vs. White Sox, Camelback Ranch
March 11: vs. Giants, Scottsdale Stadium
March 12: Off
March 13: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium
vs. A’s, HoHoKam Park
March 14: vs. Diamonbacks (ss), Salt River Fields
March 15: vs. Angels (ss), Surprise Stadium
March 16: vs. Mariners, Surprise Stadium
March 17: vs. Giants, Scottsdale Stadium
March 18: vs. Indians, Goodyear Ballpark
March 19: vs. Padres, Surprise Stadium
March 20: vs. Reds, Surprise Stadium
March 21: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium
March 22: Off
March 23: vs. Cardinals, 7 p.m., Globe Life Field
March 24: TBD
