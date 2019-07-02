What does latest groin issue mean for Pence’s return to Rangers, All-Star availability?

Hunter Pence’s career resurgence earns All-Star starting spot Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence was elected as the American League designated hitter by fan vote on Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence was elected as the American League designated hitter by fan vote on Thursday.

Hunter Pence felt tightness in his right groin Monday night while on rehab assignment, a potential setback that could prevent the Texas Rangers’ outfielder/designated hitter from playing next week in the All-Star Game.

Pence, who was placed on the 10-day injured list June 17 because of the groin issue, will be evaluated by the Rangers’ medical staff Tuesday, and he could still play a second rehab game Tuesday night at Double A Frisco.

He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.

Fans selected Pence to be the starting DH for the American League team in the Midsummer Classic next Tuesday at Cleveland. The Rangers were hoping he could return to their lineup this week against the Los Angeles Angels in a series that has been interrupted by the tragic death of Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs.