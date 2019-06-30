The Texas Rangers will have three players in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Joey Gallo on taking walks, All-Star voting and those two dingers in Detroit Joey Gallo homered twice against the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers swept the series. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joey Gallo homered twice against the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers swept the series.

After a first half that has surpassed expectations in the American League West standings, the Texas Rangers will have three AL All-Stars, the club’s highest total since 2013.

Two first-time selections — outfielder Joey Gallo and left-handed pitcher Mike Minor — were announced Sunday to join the previously announced Hunter Pence, the AL’s starting designated hitter, for the July 9 All-Star Game in Cleveland.

“It’s awesome,’’ Rangers manager Chris Woodward. “I’m proud of all those guys. It means a lot.’’

Minor said it means even more for an team that was lightly regarded when the season began.

“In spring training, we were called a rebuilding team,’’ Minor said. “Some people said we would only win 60-some games and finish dead last in the division again. It feels good because we have a team that feels like it could win every game.’’

Minor, 31, is 8-4 with an AL-leading 2.40 ERA in 17 starts this season. He has five starts or eight innings or more this season to lead the majors.

Gallo, 25, is batting .286 with 20 home runs and 46 RBIs after coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 40 homers.

Pence, 36, is batting .295 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.

Woodward said Minor is not only worthy of an All-Star selection, he’s good enough to be named the game’s starter.

“He’s arguably the most deserving guy in the big leagues,’’ Woodward said. “He has been our ace from Day One. Some guys get in and out of trouble. He has had only a few starts when it hasn’t been right.’’

It’s also recognition of Minor’s clear-cut goal of becoming the team’s most reliable starter.

“I felt like I was deserving of it, but until you hear it, you never know,’’ Minor said. “I like the fact that now I can say I’m an All-Star.’’

Gallo, meanwhile, has begun the process of building a national reputation to match his monumental accomplishments.

“I feel like I’m starting to put it all together a little bit,’’ said Gallo, who said he hasn’t been contacted about participation in the Home Run Derby. “It’s pretty nice to get that validation. It’s a pretty special honor.

“I don’t know what goes on there. It will be fun being around superstar players, maybe picking their brains a little bit. I will enjoy finally achieving that goal of making it to an All-Star Game. As a little kid, you watch it on TV. You want to do it and be there one day.’’

Woodward said Gallo’s selection reflects the positive changes made to his approach.

“I don’t think people really understand what he has done or how he has done it,’’ Woodward said. “In the past, it (the perception) was a ton of strikeouts, a ton of home runs and nothing in between. Now he’s more about the process. If he keeps improving with his efficiency, it’s scary to think about.’’

Gallo hit his 100th career homer on May 8 in his 377th game, becoming the fastest AL player to reach that level, surpassing Mark McGwire (393 games), and the third-fastest in major-league history (Ryan Howard with 325, Ralph Kiner with 376).

In 2017, Gallo had 41 homers and 80 RBIs, but batted just .209 with 196 strikeouts in 449 at-bats. In 2018, he had 40 homers and 92 RBIs, but batted just .206 with 207 strikeouts in 500 at-bats.

This season, Gallo has produced a much better average while cutting down on strikeouts (83 in 189 at-bats).

“He’s just scratching the surface,’’ Woodward said. “He’s just so gifted as a player and now he’s incorporating more into his game. He doesn’t swing at (bad) balls any more. He’s going to be an even greater player because he’s committed to the process.

“In five years time, I think you’ll be looking back and saying this was the beginning of the Joey Gallo era in Texas. The thing that really impresses me is he runs hard all the time. He’s not a typical superstar. When you have a guy like that playing that hard, that’s a pretty significant piece to have. He sets standards for the organization. What I try to preach every day, he represents that.’’