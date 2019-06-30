Basketball
Report: Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant didn’t need much time to decide his future in the NBA.
Durant is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report by ESPN. Durant is expected to formally announce his decision on his company owned sports business network The Boardroom.
Contracts can be officially signed July 6.
Durant, the former University of Texas star who has developed into one of the best players in the NBA, is expected to miss the majority, if not all, of next season. He tore his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
Durant is a 10-time All-Star who has been named the MVP once (2014) and NBA Finals MVP twice (2017, 2018). He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game last season with the Warriors.
Durant started his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before going to the Warriors.
