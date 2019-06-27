Watch Rangers’ slugger Joey Gallo get back in home run groove in Detroit

Joey Gallo on taking walks, All-Star voting and those two dingers in Detroit Joey Gallo homered twice against the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers swept the series. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joey Gallo homered twice against the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers swept the series.

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is back in that groove.

Gallo homered twice Thursday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He last homered June 1, the day he strained his left oblique that forced him to the injured list. He returned to the Rangers for the Tuesday series opener in Detroit.

It’s his eighth multi-homer game and first since September 2018. He has 19 homers in 2019. He hit two solo shots at Comerica Park in the second and fourth innings.

Take a look at Gallo homers Nos. 18 and 19:







In the second inning, estimated by Statcast at 113 mph, 408 feet:





"Get him on the All-Star team already!" - @DaveRaymond4@JoeyGallo24 presents exhibit A on why you should be going to https://t.co/tFGrxZaKdh right now and sending him to the All-Star game#TogetherWe | @Rangers pic.twitter.com/0A7g8UmVd1 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) June 27, 2019

In the fourth inning, estimated by Statcast at 109 mph, 422 feet:





That's ANOTHER home run for @JoeyGallo24 this afternoon, and it went even further than the first!



You're running out of time to send him to the All-Star Game. Get to https://t.co/tFGrxZaKdh now!#TogetherWe | @Rangers pic.twitter.com/I3v1eNGDw7 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) June 27, 2019