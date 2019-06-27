Texas Rangers
Watch Rangers’ slugger Joey Gallo get back in home run groove in Detroit
Joey Gallo on taking walks, All-Star voting and those two dingers in Detroit
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is back in that groove.
Gallo homered twice Thursday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He last homered June 1, the day he strained his left oblique that forced him to the injured list. He returned to the Rangers for the Tuesday series opener in Detroit.
It’s his eighth multi-homer game and first since September 2018. He has 19 homers in 2019. He hit two solo shots at Comerica Park in the second and fourth innings.
Take a look at Gallo homers Nos. 18 and 19:
In the second inning, estimated by Statcast at 113 mph, 408 feet:
In the fourth inning, estimated by Statcast at 109 mph, 422 feet:
